Performance earned Soludo earned 2nd term – Anambra Speaker

Dr Somtochukwu Udeze, Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, says Gov. Charles Soludo’s re-election was based on his commitment to improving the basic welfare of the people.

This was contained in the speaker’s congratulatory message to the governor, on behalf of the state legislature, at the inauguration of Soludo’s second tenure in office in Awka on Tuesday.

He said that Soludo’s performance in his first tenure earned him the second four years.

Udeze assured that the state legislature would continue to work harmoniously with the governor for the common good, peace and progress of the state.

He said that the governor’s thoughtful free education policy had rekindled public confidence in governance and strengthened democratic process.

“Soludo has through determined efforts, prudence, good works and uncommon leadership style of inclusive governance, rekindled the confidence of the people in participatory democracy.

“This is evident in his massive accomplishments in education, health, agriculture, youth empowerment, security and road infrastructure.

“Employment opportunities and expanding development to the rural areas, among other thrusts, are the gains of his first tenure,” he said.

Udeze noted that the governor, through the details of his 2026 budget, displayed renewed vigour and firm commitment.

He appealed to the citizenry to continue to pray fervently for the governor and support him take the state to greater heights in line with the dreams of the founding fathers of Anambra.

He enjoined captains of industry and business magnates in the state to support the governor by expanding their investments, “especially now that the security architecture of the state has improved.”

For a better society

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