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Energy

NUPRC shortlists bidders, opens next phase of 2025 licensing round

by Peter Anayo0101

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced the successful conclusion of the pre-qualification phase for the 2025 Licensing Round, confirming that all applicants who met the requirements have been duly notified.

According to a press statement issued by the Commission, the exercise was finalized on March 16, 2026, in strict adherence to the established guidelines for the 2025 Licensing Round.

Following the completion of this phase, the Commission stated that, effective March 17, 2026, all pre-qualified applicants are now authorized to access and lease relevant data needed to prepare their technical and commercial bid submissions.

The Commission further emphasized that all eligible applicants must obtain data exclusively from the two approved data sources, where applicable, and are required to upload proof of payment as a mandatory condition before submitting their bids.

For further information, applicants and interested parties are advised to visit the official licensing round portal at: https://br2025.nuprc.gov.ng/⁠, the statement said.

 

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