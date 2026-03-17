Northern govs condemn Maiduguri blasts

Northern State Governors’ Forum has condemned the deadly explosions that rocked Maiduguri on Monday evening, describing the attacks as heinous, barbaric and a direct assault on innocent lives.

Inuwa Yahaya, who is the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, condemned the attacks on behalf of his colleagues in Gombe on Tuesday, as contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incidents, extending heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno, particularly families who lost their loved ones.

He said “this senseless act of violence is not only reprehensible but a cruel attempt to instill fear and disrupt the fragile peace being restored in the North-East.

“It is an attack on our collective humanity and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

The chairman also sympathised with victims receiving treatment in various hospitals and prayed for their quick recovery, while commending first responders and security agencies for their swift intervention in managing the aftermath of the blasts.

He restated the commitment of the northern governors to continue working closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to confront and defeat all forms of terrorism and criminality threatening the peace and stability of the region.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding while cooperating with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing investigations.

He said “now, more than ever, we must stand united against forces of terror. Our resolve to secure our region remains unshaken, and together, we shall overcome these cowardly acts.”

Yahaya prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragic incidents and called for intensified efforts to ensure that the perpetrators were swiftly brought to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that explosions occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area, all in Maiduguri on Monday.

The blasts left many feared dead and several others injured.

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