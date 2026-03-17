NCRIB President, Ezeibe, hails Soyewo, Oguntade on receiving Champion Newspapers awards

…Describe them as worthy ambassadors of the insurance broking fraternity

As individuals and corporate bodies continue to celebrate the awardees at the recently held Champion Newspapers award ceremony, The President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe, has congratulated two Past Presidents of the Council, Prince (Dr) Feyisayo Soyewo and Prince Babatunde Oguntade, on their recognitions at the prestigious 2025 edition of the Champion Newspapers Awards.

At the ceremony held at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos o Saturday March 14, 2026 Prince Soyewo was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the immediate past president of NCRIB Prince Oguntade clinched the 2025 Insurance Personality of the Year Award.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ezeibe described the honors as well-deserved, noting that the awardees have consistently raised the bar for professionalism within the insurance brokerage fraternity.

On Prince Oguntade: Mrs. Ezeibe highlighted that his emergence as Insurance Personality of the Year was a reflection of the landmark achievements recorded during his tenure as NCRIB President.

On Prince Soyewo: She applauded him as a “worthy professional, community leader, and humanist” whose contributions continue to add immense value to the Council and the Nigerian society at large.

The NCRIB President who was selected as one of the award presenters commended the management of Champion Newspapers for identifying excellence within the insurance sector. According to her, such recognitions serve as a catalyst for other professionals to strive for distinction in their service to the industry and the nation.

The high-octane event was attended by captains of industry, top government officials, and stakeholders across various sectors of the economy.