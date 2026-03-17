Multiple Suicide bomb explosions in Maiduguri Metropolis

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) wishes to inform the general public of suicide bomb explosions that occurred at about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, 16 March 2026, in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

According to the statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the explosions were carried out by suspected Boko Haram terrorist suicide bombers who detonated improvised explosive devices at three different locations within the city.

They targeted the Post Office area, Monday Market axis and the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) during the period of Iftar (breaking of fast).

The cowardly attacks targeted crowded public areas in an attempt by the terrorists to inflict mass casualties and create panic within the metropolis.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team and other sister security agencies, responded swiftly to the incident and immediately secured and cordoned off the affected locations to prevent further harm.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other medical service providers, promptly evacuated casualties to the General Hospital, Specialist Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Medical teams are currently attending to injured victims at various health facilities across the city, while emergency responders continue rescue and evacuation efforts at the affected locations.

Preliminary information further indicates that the terrorists may have deployed multiple suicide bombers into Maiduguri with the intention of carrying out coordinated suicide bombings at crowded locations.

Security forces have therefore intensified surveillance, patrols and counter-IED measures across the metropolis to track down any remaining suspects and prevent further attacks.

Members of the public are therefore urged to remain calm but vigilant, avoid crowded areas where possible and promptly report any suspicious persons, unattended items or unusual activities to the nearest security agency.

Operation HADIN KAI commiserates with the families of the victims and assures the public that troops and all security agencies remain fully committed to safeguarding lives and property while relentlessly pursuing terrorist elements responsible for these heinous acts, the statement concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2