Military successes alone cannot deliver enduring peace – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, says military successes alone cannot guarantee lasting peace, calling for a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

Musa, represented by his Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy, retired Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Akinjobi, stated this at the unveiling of a book: ‘Beyond the Symptoms: Tackling the Root of Nigeria’s Insecurity”, authored by retired AVM Sayo Olatunde, in Abuja.

He noted that while the Armed Forces of Nigeria had recorded significant gains against insurgency, banditry, separatist threats, and oil-related crimes across various regions, sustainable peace required deeper structural interventions.

“Military successes alone cannot deliver enduring peace. We must confront the socio-economic, ideological, and systemic issues that fuel insecurity,” he said.

The minister explained that security challenges must be approached strategically, likening it to medical practice, where the focus is on treating the root cause of an illness rather than its symptoms.

He described the book as a timely contribution to national security discourse, adding that it offers practical insights for policymakers, security agencies, and citizens to better understand and address the drivers of insecurity.

Also speaking, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, emphasised that Nigeria’s security challenges are complex and require a whole-of-society response.

Tunji-Ojo, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Strategy and Innovation, Prof. Mukhtar Abugadri, said the event was not just a book launch but a call to action.

According to him, security is everyone’s responsibility, urging stakeholders to adopt proactive, inclusive, and sustainable approaches.

He stressed that lasting peace must be anchored on justice, good governance, and social inclusion.

The event attracted security experts, government officials, traditional leaders, and scholars, all of whom underscored the need for coordinated national efforts to address the underlying causes of insecurity.

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