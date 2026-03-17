Julius Berger delivers landmark CSR activities in Rivers

Health, Safety and Environment, HSE awareness programme for visiting students to Julius Berger’s Region South and East headquarters recently with the Regional HSE/CSR manager, Timothy Oseghe giving a speech.

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, the nation’s premier engineering construction powerhouse, is not only building bridges and highways but also weaving bonds of goodwill across communities.

In Rivers State, the company has recently intensified its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, leaving indelible marks of joy, inspiration, and empowerment on the faces of grateful beneficiaries.

Just last week, Julius Berger brought excitement to Community Primary School, Ogbunabali, Port Harcourt, by sponsoring the school’s annual Interhouse Sports competition.

Beyond presenting gleaming trophies to the top three winners, the company ensured the event’s success by providing canopies and other essential support.

In his address, Community Liaison Officer Hon. Chike urged the young athletes to cultivate focus and discipline from their formative years, reminding them that Julius Berger is deeply invested in their academic growth, physical well‑being, and the nurturing of their talents.

A few weeks earlier, the company opened its doors to Senior Secondary students from Bloombreed Schools, Port Harcourt, hosting them at its Regional Office on the Eastern Bypass.

The excursion began with a safety induction led by Regional HSE/CSR Manager, Tim Oseghe, before students were immersed in technical sessions designed to broaden their horizons and guide future career choices.

The highlight was a hands‑on facility tour, where experts, including Laboratory Supervisor Kelly Ngbor, Civil Engineer Elorah Adebola, Maintenance Supervisor Abdul Samuel, HSE Supervisor Mike Fanisi, and HSE Officer Chima Nwaudah showcased the company’s cutting‑edge operations.

Earlier in February, Julius Berger had also sponsored joint interhouse sports competitions for several schools in the region.

At one of these events, Gabriel Ubani, Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board, encouraged students to balance academic excellence with sporting talent, underscoring the opportunities that await well‑rounded individuals.

Similarly, at Model Primary School, Nkpogwu, Port Harcourt, company representatives emphasized the importance of holistic child development, academic, and physical, while urging students to embrace healthy, positive life choices.

According to Oseghe, these initiatives are not mere gestures but deliberate investments in shaping the next generation.

Our objective is to promote the total well‑being of students, helping them grow into complete individuals equipped for life’s challenges, he reiterated.

Julius Berger’s CSR footprint extends far beyond sports and excursions. Across Rivers State and Nigeria at large, the company has donated food and relief items to orphanages and foundations, provided free vocational training for female children to empower them for greater exploits, and supported community development programs that foster resilience and opportunity.

With each initiative, Julius Berger demonstrates that its mission transcends engineering excellence; it is about building lives, nurturing dreams, and cementing a legacy of care and community empowerment.

For a better society

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