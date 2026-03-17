Hon. Engr. Akarachi Amadi Bags Champion Newspapers’ 2025 Legislator of the Year Award

UGO AMADI

Hon. Engr. Akarachi Etinosa Tosan Amadi, the member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Imo State, has been honoured with the prestigious “2025 Legislator of the Year Award” by Champion Newspapers Limited.

The award was presented during the 2025 Champion Newspapers Awards on Saturday at Eko Hotels and Suites.

Young, energetic, and deeply rooted in the communities he represents, Hon. Akarachi Amadi has continued to build a reputation as one of the rising stars in Nigerian politics. He has distinguished himself in the House of Representatives through a leadership style that blends grassroots engagement with practical development initiatives and bold education programmes.

The organizers, Champion Newspapers, noted that the recognition was in appreciation of Hon. Amadi’s significant impact during his tenure. He has demonstrated remarkable legislative productivity, sponsoring an impressive 38 bills addressing critical areas such as youth empowerment, economic development, education, infrastructure, and governance reform.

The organizers also noted that the young lawmaker has distinguished himself through a “people-centered” approach to leadership in the National Assembly. Political observers say the honour reflects his impact as Chairman of the House Committee on Oceans and Fisheries, stressing that he is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in Nigerian politics.

Beyond legislative debates and policy advocacy in Abuja, Amadi has become widely known in Mbaitoli and Ikeduru for initiatives that directly impact the everyday lives of his constituents. His programmes—particularly in education, youth empowerment, and community infrastructure—have continued to generate conversation in the media while reinforcing his reputation as a lawmaker focused on tangible outcomes.

In his remarks, Hon. Akarachi expressed gratitude to God, the organizers of the award, and the people of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru for giving him the opportunity to serve. He reaffirmed his commitment to his “Mbaike” constituents, stating that the recognition serves as an “anchor for more work” rather than a final destination.

The lawmaker is also preparing for a “Mega Empowerment” program scheduled for April 5, 2026, which is expected to be his most comprehensive initiative to date. He dedicated the award to God, his family, and the people of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru, vowing to maintain high-quality representation while expanding his people-centered governance to reach more citizens in the constituency.

The ceremony, part of the annual honours by Champion Newspapers, celebrates individuals, institutions, and brands that have made remarkable contributions to national development across various sectors.