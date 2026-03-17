Gov. Mbah: Celebrating Phenomenal Leadership @54

BY SAMSON EZEA

Age, they say, is not merely a measure of years lived but a reflection of purpose fulfilled and impact made. For the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the celebration of his 54th birthday is not simply about marking another year; it is about celebrating a leader whose phenomenal, purposeful, and transformative leadership has redefined governance in Enugu State.

Governor Mbah is being celebrated today not just for attaining a new age, but for the remarkable and quintessential leadership he has demonstrated since assuming office. His administration has repositioned the state, improved the living conditions of the people, restored confidence in governance, and placed Enugu State firmly on the national and global map.

Very confident, articulate, prepared, detailed, intentional, focused, stoic, and purposeful in the task of governance, Governor Mbah has so far proven that leadership and governance are not rocket science when driven by vision, competence, and sincerity of purpose.

It is for this reason, among many others, that even the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, early last year and against expectations, chose Enugu State as the destination of his first official visit outside Abuja after assuming office. The visit was to witness and commission legacy and people-oriented projects of the Mbah administration, projects that had already begun to attract national and international attention.

During the visit, President Tinubu openly praised Governor Mbah’s leadership and reassured the people of Enugu State that in Governor Mbah lies their future, a better tomorrow not only for Enugu, but also for Nigeria at large.

Across the length and breadth of Enugu State, evidence and testimonies abound of how Governor Mbah has disruptively innovated governance and delivered democratic dividends to the admiration and commendation of the people.

Indeed, describing Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Owo-born son of Nkanu East Local Government Area, as a rare breed and an enigma is neither an exaggeration nor flattery. Before becoming governor, he had already built a reputation as a maritime lawyer, financial analyst, public servant, oil magnate, and accomplished entrepreneur.

Through hard work, discipline, and grace, he had already achieved remarkable success long before stepping into the governorship. It is also noteworthy that at a relatively young age, Mbah served in the corridors of power as Chief of Staff and later Commissioner for Finance under the administration of Chimaroke Nnamani. In both roles, he distinguished himself through competence and professionalism, never allowing the privileges of office to distract him from duty.

Unlike many Nigerian politicians who cling perpetually to political office, lobbying for appointments, contracts, and government patronage, Mbah quietly exited politics after his public service and returned to the private sector.

Back in Lagos, he pursued business opportunities with determination and resilience. From a modest studio office in Victoria Island, he founded Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited.

Through patience, strategic thinking, and disciplined leadership, the company gradually grew into a major player in Nigeria’s downstream oil industry.

In time, Pinnacle Oil and Gas expanded across the country with several retail outlets and achieved a historic milestone by conceptualizing and completing one of the largest tank farms in Africa at the Lekki Free Trade Zone. The monumental investment was commissioned in October 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, attracting widespread acclaim from both national and international stakeholders.

The success story of Pinnacle Oil and Gas is likely to remain a reference point in the global oil and entrepreneurial landscape, considering the magnitude of the achievement by someone who was neither a long-standing stakeholder in the oil industry nor a career oil magnate.

It was therefore unsurprising that when Mbah returned to politics in 2022 to contest the governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his entry immediately altered the political equation. His declaration sent ripples across the political landscape, instilling apprehension among opponents and fellow aspirants alike.

Prepared, strategic, and resolute, Mbah quickly emerged as the political “big masquerade,” standing out before, during, and after the party primaries and the governorship election.

Despite intense political intrigues, social media mudslinging, and campaigns of calumny unleashed by opponents, Mbah remained calm, confident, and focused. His resilience and determination paid off, and by the grace of God, he emerged victorious and today sits as the Governor of Enugu State.

Less than three years into office, Governor Mbah, who came with the mantra of disruptive innovation and “business unusual”— has moved with remarkable urgency to reposition the state. Drawing from his vast public and private sector experience, he has revolutionized governance structures and re-engineered development strategies across Enugu State.

Through massive interventions in multiple sectors simultaneously, his administration is systematically building the Enugu of the people’s dreams.

One of the early achievements of the administration was decisively tackling the menace of the IPOB-induced illegal Monday sit-at-home, while strengthening the state’s security architecture to restore peace and economic activity.

Today, Enugu has effectively become a vast construction hub with numerous completed and ongoing projects, including roads, health facilities, and smart schools across the state.

Among the landmark projects completed are the long-abandoned Enugu International Conference Centre and modern transport terminals located at Holy Ghost, Nsukka, Abakpa, and Awkunanaw — projects expected to significantly enhance economic and transportation efficiency.

From agriculture, housing, SMEs, tourism, healthcare, water supply, ICT, civil service reform, environment, sports, and transport, the Mbah administration is implementing policies and projects that are steadily positioning Enugu for significant economic growth both now and in the future.

Politics, which previously dominated governance in the state, appears to have taken a back seat. In its place, good governance, infrastructural development, and the delivery of democratic dividends have taken center stage. There is also a noticeable paradigm shift in leadership recruitment and governance style, gradually transforming the state’s political culture and activities.

For Governor Mbah, the best form of politics is good governance and tangible development that directly impacts the lives of the people, especially at the grassroots, where the majority of voters reside.

This philosophy is evident in the administration’s road construction projects in long-neglected areas such as Abakpa, Emene, Obiagu, Camp, Awkunanaw, Ugwuaji, and Agbani Road, among others.

At 54, Governor Mbah has shown Ndi Enugu that their choice of him as governor was not misplaced. Through deliberate policies and decisive actions, he has demonstrated capacity, preparedness, and commitment to the mandate entrusted to him.

Indeed, it is both gladdening and worthy of celebration that at 54, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has already written his name in gold and etched his footprints firmly in the sands of time.

A jinx breaker, award-winning administrator, astute entrepreneur, and visionary leader, Governor Mbah continues to demonstrate creative leadership and disruptive innovation in his quest to build a modern Enugu of international standards and global economic relevance.

Ride on, game changer and poster boy of good governance in Nigeria. Ride on, technologically savvy leader, financial strategist, digital governor, and visionary reformer of our time.

Happy birthday to the Anukaenyi of Owo, twice recipient of The Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year Award. May your days be long, your strength renewed, and your selfless service to humanity remain enduring. With your demonstrated capacity and performance, the future of Enugu State appears brighter than ever.

* Ezea writes from Independence Layout, Enugu

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