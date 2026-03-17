End estimated billing, restore electricity to residents, group tells BEDC

…Gives 21 days ultimatum

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

A group, Organized Edo against BEDC oppressions, on Monday, gave BEDC Electricity Plc , 21 days ultimatum to end estimated billings and restore power to the residents of the state.

The group said that it would picket the offices of the company across the 18 local government areas of the state at the expiration of the 21 days of the ultimatum if they fail to improve on the electricity supply and halt estimated billings to their customers.

The convener of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbidi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Benin.

“We therefore issue a 21-day ultimatum to BEDC and relevant authorities to prevail on BEDC to address all issues and challenges of Edo people as it concerns the pains of the people else we shall commence the effective picketing of all BEDC offices in Edo state including their headquarters.

A stitch in time saves nine”, Ogbidi said.

Comrade Ogbidi alleged that the residents of the state have paid huge sums running into trillions to BEDC for services not rendered.

“BEDC, over the years, have capitalised on estimated bills to milk us and compel Edo people to continue to pay for services not rendered.

“Monies Edo people lost to BEDC due to estimated billings is about N1.2trillion over the years.

“Therefore, as a matter of urgent public importance cum rescue of the Edo state people from economic woes occasioned by BEDC, we hereby declare as follows:

No more payments of estimated bills in Edo state until further notice. If you cannot meter us, don’t milk us.

“We shall immediately constitute our rapid response intervention committees across the state, to respond within 10 minutes in any area BEDC tries to be funny.

In a system where there is injustice civil disobedience civil resistance is inevitable”, Ogbidi said.

Ogbidi, while speaking on the issues of meters, called on the relevant agencies to verify the quality of the meters just as he said that they have revoked the ownership of all equipment donated to the company.

“We call on the Nigeria society of Engineers, SON, NERC and other relevant professional bodies to verify the integrity of the current meters BEDC is giving to Edo people to ascertain the level/rate at which they dispense power per Kilowatt hour.

“We hereby revoke the ownership of all equipment and materials (transformers, electric poles, cables, almond cables, fuse and transformers oil, etc) from BEDC back to the communities, areas and individuals who contributed money to buy them.

“BEDC may wish to negotiate their usage and pay back to the community in cash for their development or render equivalent service in tariff to them”, he said.

Speaking also, Comrade Kola Edokpayi said since it is obvious that the BEDC can’t guarantee the Edo State residents electricity, the state government should negotiate with the Ossiomo Power Company on how they can extend light to private individuals and end the monopolistic tendencies of the BEDC in the state.

Lamenting the outrageous bill, one of the electricity consumers, Joy Edoseghe, said the sum of N318,000 was sent to her as her bills for the month of March.

She said she only operates a blocked bottled water store and wonders why she has to pay such a huge amount of money for the light that she barely gets.

Edoseghe called on the federal government and other relevant bodies to wade in and rescue her and other electricity consumers from such a burden.

For a better society

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