Credible elections vital to national security -INEC chairman, Amupitan

.Urges massive voter education ahead of 2027 polls

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has underscored the critical link between credible elections and national security, describing peaceful and transparent elections as the foundation for Nigeria’s stability and democratic consolidation.

Prof. Amupitan made the assertion on Monday, at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (ANNISS), led by its President, Barr. Mike Ejiofor, FSI.

The visit was in preparation for the Association’s Second Annual Lecture themed “Credible Elections and National Security in Nigeria.”

Welcoming the delegation, the INEC Chairman described the theme as timely and significant, noting that the integrity of elections has direct implications for national peace and security.

“Credible elections are the bedrock of our democracy and their integrity directly impacts on our national security,” he said. “For us in INEC, a free, fair and credible election cannot happen if it is not peaceful. It is therefore imperative that security agencies, policy makers and stakeholders work in harmony to uphold transparency, fairness and security during every electoral cycle.”

He commended ANNISS for its role in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture through the training of senior officers across the armed forces, intelligence and regulatory agencies.

“As Nigeria continues to deepen its democratic processes, ensuring credible elections remains our foremost priority,” Prof. Amupitan stated. “We recognize that a secure environment is foundational for the success of our electoral processes and ultimately for Nigeria’s progress.”

The INEC Chairman also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to collaboration with security stakeholders, stressing that inter-agency synergy remains indispensable to the successful conduct of elections.

“INEC remains committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections, leveraging innovative approaches and strengthening collective collaborations,” he assured.

Earlier in his remarks, ANNISS President, Barr. Mike Ejiofor emphasized the importance of closer institutional engagement between the electoral body and security professionals, particularly as preparations gradually gather momentum towards the 2027 General Election.

“The course at the Institute is designed for top management staff and addresses critical issues, including the security of the electoral process,” he said. “Given what is expected of INEC as we approach 2027, the Commission should not be left out of such strategic engagements.”

Barr. Ejiofor congratulated the INEC Chairman on his appointment, describing the responsibility of overseeing elections in a country of over 200 million people as a weighty national assignment.

“No matter what we do, there may be hitches,” he noted. “But we pray for a seamless process in 2027. That is why this conversation on credible elections and national security is essential.”

He disclosed that the forthcoming Annual Lecture will convene security experts, civil society actors and electoral stakeholders to explore practical measures for strengthening electoral integrity. He further announced that a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, will serve as Guest Speaker at the event.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to sustained dialogue and cooperation in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy through credible and secure elections.

Elections’ credibility key to national security-INEC Boss assures Alumni

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has underscored the critical link between credible elections and national security, describing peaceful and transparent elections as the foundation for Nigeria’s stability and democratic consolidation.

Prof. Amupitan made the assertion on Monday, at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (ANNISS), led by its President, Barr. Mike Ejiofor, FSI.

The visit was in preparation for the Association’s Second Annual Lecture themed “Credible Elections and National Security in Nigeria.”

Welcoming the delegation, the INEC Chairman described the theme as timely and significant, noting that the integrity of elections has direct implications for national peace and security.

“Credible elections are the bedrock of our democracy and their integrity directly impacts on our national security,” he said. “For us in INEC, a free, fair and credible election cannot happen if it is not peaceful. It is therefore imperative that security agencies, policy makers and stakeholders work in harmony to uphold transparency, fairness and security during every electoral cycle.”

He commended ANNISS for its role in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture through the training of senior officers across the armed forces, intelligence and regulatory agencies.

“As Nigeria continues to deepen its democratic processes, ensuring credible elections remains our foremost priority,” Prof. Amupitan stated. “We recognize that a secure environment is foundational for the success of our electoral processes and ultimately for Nigeria’s progress.”

The INEC Chairman also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to collaboration with security stakeholders, stressing that inter-agency synergy remains indispensable to the successful conduct of elections.

“INEC remains committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections, leveraging innovative approaches and strengthening collective collaborations,” he assured.

Earlier in his remarks, ANNISS President, Barr. Mike Ejiofor, emphasized the importance of closer institutional engagement between the electoral body and security professionals, particularly as preparations gradually gather momentum towards the 2027 General Election.

“The course at the Institute is designed for top management staff and addresses critical issues, including the security of the electoral process,” he said. “Given what is expected of INEC as we approach 2027, the Commission should not be left out of such strategic engagements.”

Barr. Ejiofor congratulated the INEC Chairman on his appointment, describing the responsibility of overseeing elections in a country of over 200 million people as a weighty national assignment.

“No matter what we do, there may be hitches,” he noted. “But we pray for a seamless process in 2027. That is why this conversation on credible elections and national security is essential.”

He disclosed that the forthcoming Annual Lecture will convene security experts, civil society actors and electoral stakeholders to explore practical measures for strengthening electoral integrity. He further announced that a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, will serve as Guest Speaker at the event.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to sustained dialogue and cooperation in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy through credible and secure elections.

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