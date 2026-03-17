Celebrating Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade as insurance professional par excellence

Until he handed over the mantle of leadership as President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) on October 24, 2025 Prince Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade, an insurance practitioner of over 40 years standing who is the MD/CEO of Lectern Insurance Brokers Limited, was the number one person in the fold of the over 500 insurance brokers in Nigeria. The completion of his two years of meritorious and impactful leadership of insurance brokers have seen him been inducted into the club of what insurance professionals describe as the living ancestors on the account of his glorious track records as an insurance practitioner who stops at nothing in protecting and upholding the ethics and principles of insurance practice top of which is integrity of the practitioners. A Prince from Shagamu Remo & Ajilete Yewa, in Ogun State, his success in his chosen profession- insurance- is that of divine grace and tenacity of purpose.

Oguntade is cool headed, he is a professional who gives attention to details; he is a seasoned Insurance practitioner who has contributed to the Nigerian Insurance Industry with a track record of integrity and candor. These exemplary qualities have earned him many honours, awards and accolades. In his long years of dedicated services to the insurance industry Babatunde Adeleke Oguntade had worked at NICON Insurance and Country & City Insurance Brokers Limited from where he pursued the dream of establishing Lectern Insurance Brokers in 2004. After about 22 years of existence amidst professional services Lectern Insurance Brokers Limited ranks as one of the most forthright and credible Insurance Broking firms in Nigeria.

Oguntade is a Certified Insurance practitioner with his membership of CII London. He is a Fellow of CIIN; Member, Nigerian/American Chamber of Commerce; Fellow, Faculty of Risk Managers; Member, NIM; Member, Institute of Freight Forwarders; a Fellow of the NCRIB; Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants; Fellow, Institute of Leadership Management and Manpower Development; Member, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Past Governing Board of the CIIN; Past Governing Board Member of West African Insurance Institute and Governing Board Member of the NCRIB for over 15 years. He has also served as: Member, Insurance Industry Consultative Council Think-Tank; Secretary, African Insurance Brokers Association and Member, Board of College of Insurance and Financial Management.

Babatunde Oguntade is a Member of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja; Rotary Club District 9110 Member, Remo Indigenes Club, Sagamu; Yewa Descendant Association, Lagos; Member, Kosofe Auxiliary Bible Society, Lagos and International Council of Community Churches (USA).

He is a visiting facilitator and resource person to Lagos State Farm Centre, Agege, under Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Co-operatives and Grand Patron, Exemplary Family Social Club, Lagos.