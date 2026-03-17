Behold Prince Feyisayo Soyewo; The ridge builder, quintessential insurance professional

Dr Feyisayo Soyewo, MFR, FCIB, FCNIM, FCIOD is an excellent administrator, multi disciplinary talented professional, a prominent philanthropist, an author of international repute, a prince from the royal family in Ago-Iwoye of Ogun State and a humanist to the core. Winner of the prestigious John F. Kennedy Memorial Essay competition Prince Dr Feyisayo Soyewo sponsored himself to the University of Lagos where he studied Business Administration.

In June 1975, Prince Soyewo’s journey to a blissful insurance career began when he joined the then Guardian Royal Exchange Assurance, where he was exposed to several professional trainings. After working in various insurance institutions that spanned 13 years of skilled underwriting and claims management, Prince Soyewo established Prestige Insurance Brokers Ltd in 1988, a company which he has diligently natured to be become one of the foremost insurance broking firms in Nigeria. He joined Nigerian Corporation of Insurance Brokers (NCIB), the umbrella body for practicing insurance brokers and within two years of his very active membership, he was elected into the Governing Board and appointed Chairman of its Activities Committee, a position that availed him the opportunity of travelling across the country and giving lectures in all branch networks. He made history in 1996 when he was elected a Fellow of the Council even before becoming President. His active participation paved way for him to be elected Vice President in 1999, Deputy President in 2001 and in 2003 he was elected President.

During his leadership of NCIB, one of his major achievements was the signing into law, of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Act, for which he played tremendous role when he was Deputy President. He was at the forefront of all efforts and activities to get the bill prepared and signed into law in May 2003 President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo hence he became the NCRIB charter President and first President to be elected under the NCRIB Act. As charter President, Prince Soyewo was saddled with the responsibility of implementing the provisions of the Act. One of the greatest challenges he faced was the court action instituted by the Insurance Supervisory body (NAICOM) against NCRIB and the Act.

A diligent Insurance Practitioner of over five decades, Prince Soyewo is the Past Chairman, African Insurance Brokers Association (AIBA). He is also the Author of the book, “Insurance Broking in Nigeria”. His invaluable contributions to the Insurance industry and nation building earned him the conferment of National Honor Award of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

Prince Soyewo shares court in many reputable professional bodies; they include Fellow, Chartered Institute of Management, Nigeria, Fellow, Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria, Fellow, Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and Senior Member of CIIN.

A great philanthropist, Prince Soyewo, established in 1991, Feyisayo Soyewo Foundation for the purpose of awarding scholarship to deserving, brilliant, and indigent students as well as supporting the physically challenged and the needy. Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ago- Iwoye, Patron of CAN in Ijebu North and grand Patron, Christian Council of Nigeria in Ogun State. Prince Soyewo, though born of Christian faith has also given due recognition to Islam as a religion. He has sponsored and still sponsoring devoted Muslims to the holy pilgrimage. No wonder the Muslim community in Ago-Iwoye named him Habibulah. He is a man imbued with inexhaustible milk of human kindness; the Royal Prince has continued to extend his loving kindness to innumerable people of diverse culture, faith and background and has touched numerous peoples’ lives positively with his doors of benevolence widely opened to the needy.

A member of International Association of Lions Clubs, President of its Ketu chapter in 1988 , member of Island Club, Nigeria Premier Club and Patron to several other social clubs, this Royal Prince has received several honours and awards including:Nigeria National Honors Award MFR, Distinguished Alumnus Award, University of Lagos, 1995, International Lions President’s Award for Leadership, honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration, Distinguished Donors Award, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Knight of John Wesley Methodist Church Nigeria (KJW), Most Friendly Insurance Personality (NUJ), Lifetime Achievement Award and Distinguished Service Award (DSA) Ago-Iwoye community.

Behold a distinguished Achiever, a philanthropist Par Excellence, an accomplished professional, an amiable and sociable person, a man with great passion for humanity, a brilliant, humble and friendly personality, a gentleman of honor and integrity, a Godly and great leader of men. He is happily married to Olori Abiodun, an Accountant with the Lagos State government and blessed with children and grandchildren.