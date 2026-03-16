Why we’re backing Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid–Akporeha,WoPU Coordinator

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency report

Coordinator of the newly formed President Bola Tinubu’s Support Group,WoPU,Comrade Prince Eniredonana Akporeha, has cited the need to safeguard continuity for the President’s “Renewed Agenda”,as the reason for aligning with Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

He said the group was committed to boosting youth mobilization and ensuring the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC’s dominance of the nation’s polity.

Akporeha, who is the National President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, stated these while unveiling the new grassroot support movement, alongside other Union leaders in Abuja recently.

According to him,the group aimed at mobilizing workers,artisans,farmers and professionals, to support the continuation of President Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The unveiling attracted eminent personalities and bodies from all walks of life,including representatives from various Unions and associations, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC,

They included Comrade Adebayo Shamsudeen,representing the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle,Tricycle,Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria(ACOMORAN),Comrade Oniha Erazua,secretary-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria,MAWUN and Otunba Ayodeji,President of the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association, CCESSA.

Other notable attendees were Dr Billy Gillis-Harry,National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria,PETROAN, and Comrade Chika Benedict,President of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC.

The forum mirrored a cross-sector collaboration;a manifestation that labour and the professionals are actively positioning themselves as critical stakeholders in the political process ahead of the 2027 elections.

Akporeha stressed that the workers want President Tinubu’s administration to reposition Nigeria as the leading African nation in regional and global affairs.

He acknowledged the initial pains associated with fuel subsidy removal free floating of the naira but argued that these measures were crucial and have started yielding positive results for majority of Nigerians.

He emphasized that the group is not a praise-singing organization, but is committed to supporting the President and ensuring that policies were tailored to the welfare of the workers.

Akporeha said; “Mr President, we assure you of our full and unwavering support for you,your administration, and your party,the APC,which remains our hope,our pride and the formidable platform to sustain Nigeria’s gains and secure the future”.

Continuing,the statement said:”Mr President, you undoubtedly posses the spirit of cohesion, inclusivity, unity and purpose,with a commitment to take Nigeria back to its place of pride in every sphere of life not mere political assemblage.

“Your Execellency Sir, through a genuine and patriotic zeal,you conceptualized and built the foundation for the Renewed Hope Agenda, a pragmatic, scientific and rewarding blueprint for national restoration.

“Your economic reforms, policies and programmers especially in the Petroleum sector are quite rewarding and commendable by the entire stakeholders in the value chain.This is not just a slogan,but a vision we are committed to ,ensuring the success you and your party, an ultimate and landslide victory in 2027.

“Form many years,we were led down dark paths by a misguided few and today,everything is being done to reverse that distaste,disgraceful and obnoxious phase in our democracy “.