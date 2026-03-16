Trust and the Nigerian State (Part I)

Trust as National Infrastructure

By Sola Adebawo

When nations think about infrastructure, they usually imagine roads, power plants, ports, railways, and digital networks. These are the visible systems that move goods, power industries, and connect markets. But beneath these physical assets lies another form of infrastructure—one far less visible but equally essential to the functioning of a modern state. That infrastructure is trust.

Trust is the quiet mechanism that allows institutions to function without constant resistance. It is the invisible currency that enables citizens to accept difficult decisions, comply with regulations, and believe that the state acts in the collective interest. Without trust, even well-designed policies struggle to gain legitimacy. With it, societies are able to navigate reform, conflict, and economic change with far less friction.

Nigeria’s governance challenges are often framed in terms of infrastructure deficits, fiscal constraints, or institutional capacity. While these are real concerns, they sometimes obscure a deeper issue: the fragile relationship between citizens and the state. In many instances, public reactions to policy decisions are shaped not only by the substance of those decisions but by the level of trust citizens place in the institutions implementing them.

In this sense, trust functions as a form of national infrastructure. It stabilizes governance, reduces conflict between citizens and the state, and enables institutions to carry out their mandates effectively. When trust is strong, governments can implement reforms that require short-term sacrifice for long-term gain. When trust is weak, even necessary reforms encounter suspicion and resistance.

The ongoing debate around electricity tariffs illustrates this dynamic clearly.

Nigeria’s electricity sector has long struggled with structural financial challenges. Power generation companies require adequate revenue to sustain operations. Distribution companies must invest in infrastructure to maintain and expand the grid. Regulators argue that tariffs must gradually reflect the real cost of electricity if the sector is to become financially viable.

From a policy perspective, this argument has merit. An industry cannot function sustainably if consumers consistently pay below the cost of service delivery. Yet the public response to tariff adjustments often reveals a deeper governance problem.

For many Nigerians, electricity bills have risen over time while power supply remains unreliable. Businesses and households continue to rely heavily on generators despite paying higher tariffs to distribution companies. In practical terms, the lived experience of electricity consumers often feels like an imbalance: the financial obligations increase, but the benefits remain uncertain.

This perception matters.

Citizens do not evaluate policies solely through technical or economic frameworks. They evaluate them through everyday experience. When the burden on citizens appears to grow without visible improvements in service delivery, the narrative quickly shifts from economic necessity to institutional unfairness.

The result is a widening trust gap.

Consumers begin to question whether the system is functioning in their interest. Distribution companies point to generation constraints. Regulators emphasize sector reform. Government officials speak about long-term sustainability. Meanwhile, citizens experience higher bills alongside persistent power outages.

Even if the underlying policy logic is sound, the absence of visible progress in service delivery weakens confidence in the institutions responsible for managing the sector. Over time, the debate ceases to be purely about tariffs. It becomes a referendum on institutional credibility.

This pattern is not unique to the electricity sector. Across multiple areas of governance, similar dynamics appear whenever citizens feel that the system demands more from them without delivering proportionate benefits.

Trust becomes fragile when obligations rise faster than outcomes.

The implications of this are significant for governance. Policies that require citizens to accept higher costs, stricter regulations, or economic adjustments must be accompanied by clear evidence that the system is moving toward better outcomes. Without that evidence, even technically correct policies struggle to command legitimacy.

Equally important is the role of communication. In complex policy environments, citizens depend on institutions to explain not only what decisions are being made but why they are necessary. When communication between regulators, service providers, and the public becomes fragmented or inconsistent, confusion quickly gives way to suspicion.

Transparency therefore becomes a central pillar of trust infrastructure. Citizens are far more likely to accept difficult decisions when they believe the process behind those decisions is transparent and accountable.

But transparency alone is not enough. Trust ultimately depends on the alignment between what institutions promise and what citizens experience. If the gap between policy assurances and lived reality becomes too wide, credibility begins to erode.

Nigeria’s governance environment demonstrates how delicate this balance can be. Citizens frequently navigate a landscape where formal institutions coexist with informal coping mechanisms. Businesses run generators alongside grid electricity. Communities develop local arrangements to address gaps in public services. In such contexts, institutional credibility must constantly compete with everyday experience.

This is why trust should be treated as a strategic national asset rather than an abstract ideal.

Just as roads require maintenance and power plants require investment, trust requires deliberate institutional stewardship. Governments must recognize that legitimacy is built not only through policy design but through consistent evidence that institutions act fairly, transparently, and competently.

Where citizens believe this to be true, reforms gain acceptance and governance becomes easier. Where that belief weakens, even the most well-intentioned policies encounter resistance.

Nigeria’s development conversation often focuses on physical infrastructure deficits. Yet the strength of the country’s institutional trust architecture may ultimately determine whether those investments translate into sustainable progress.

Electricity can power cities. Roads can move goods. But without trust in the institutions that manage them, the full promise of development remains difficult to realize.

In the end, nations are not held together by policy alone. They are held together by the confidence citizens place in the fairness and credibility of the systems that govern them.

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Sola Adebawo is an accomplished energy executive and public affairs leader with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. He has led Government, Joint Venture, and External Relations strategy, shaping policy engagement and strengthening stakeholder alignment across public, regulatory, and commercial institutions. An author, scholar, and ordained minister, he writes on social, economic, and cultural issues, strategic communication, and principled leadership.