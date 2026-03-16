Tinubu’s security strategy failing as terrorists kill soldiers, civilians, HURIWA raises alarm

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the escalating wave of terrorist attacks across the country, declaring that the continued killing of soldiers, security operatives and civilians is incontrovertible evidence that the current security strategy of the Federal Government has failed.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the civil rights advocacy group said the recent spate of deadly attacks (from Plateau State to the North-East) demonstrates that Nigeria’s counterterrorism architecture has collapsed under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that the country risks descending further into chaos if urgent structural reforms are not implemented.

HURIWA was reacting to reports that no fewer than 20 security operatives and vigilantes were killed in an ambush by heavily armed bandits in Wanka and surrounding communities of the Garga axis in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State. According to the Kanam Development Association, the victims included 12 security personnel, among them two senior military officers, as well as eight vigilante members who were assisting security forces in protecting vulnerable communities.

The joint patrol team was reportedly travelling in two vehicles during a routine security operation covering the communities of Garga, Kyaram and Gyambau when hundreds of bandits ambushed them near Wanka at about 2:00 p.m. on Friday, resulting in a deadly exchange of gunfire that left many of the operatives dead.

HURIWA described the development as a “tragic and alarming national security failure,” noting that the killing of trained soldiers and senior military officers by non-state actors should serve as a serious red flag that the country’s counterterrorism strategy is no longer working.

The group further cited additional reports of targeted killings in Plateau State, including the brutal murder of traders travelling to a market in the Barikin Ladi axis. In that incident, gunmen reportedly stopped vehicles at an improvised checkpoint and interrogated passengers about their identity before opening fire on those who identified themselves as Hausa traders.

HURIWA also referenced reports indicating that at least 65 Nigerian soldiers were killed in coordinated raids by insurgents belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province in the North-East within a two-week period. The insurgents reportedly overran several military bases in Borno State, killing dozens of soldiers and abducting hundreds of civilians while deploying sophisticated weapons including anti-aircraft machine guns and drones.

According to HURIWA, the scale, frequency and sophistication of these attacks show that terrorist groups are increasingly better armed and tactically superior to the security forces tasked with protecting Nigerians.

The association said the situation represents a clear indictment of the current leadership of Nigeria’s security establishment, particularly the Office of the National Security Adviser headed by Nuhu Ribadu.

HURIWA therefore called for the immediate removal of the National Security Adviser, arguing that the country urgently requires a far more experienced military strategist capable of coordinating a comprehensive and decisive war against terrorism and organised armed violence.

“The continued killing of Nigerian soldiers, including senior officers, by terrorists and bandits is a national embarrassment and a glaring signal that the current security framework has collapsed,” the group stated.

According to HURIWA, a competent and battle-tested military general should be appointed to replace the current National Security Adviser in order to restore strategic coordination among the armed forces, intelligence agencies and other security institutions.

The association said Nigeria’s security challenges have become multidimensional and require a radically new approach rather than the “repetitive and ineffective tactics” that have allowed terrorist groups to expand their operational capacity.

HURIWA also accused the Federal Government of failing to secure Nigeria’s porous borders, arguing that the steady flow of illegal arms into the country is directly fueling the expansion of terrorist networks.

The group said Nigeria’s border management system has effectively collapsed, enabling criminal groups to move weapons, fighters and logistics across international boundaries with little resistance.

According to HURIWA, the failure to secure the country’s borders has allowed terrorist organisations to access military-grade weapons with alarming ease while ordinary citizens remain largely defenceless.

As part of its recommendations, the association called for the introduction of a more liberal firearms licensing regime that would allow law-abiding Nigerians to legally acquire weapons for self-defence.

HURIWA argued that citizens should not be left completely vulnerable to heavily armed terrorists who operate freely in rural communities and along highways.

“The reality on the ground today is that terrorists and bandits possess sophisticated weapons while innocent citizens remain completely defenceless. This imbalance must be corrected if communities are to survive,” the group said.

The association further recommended the introduction of structured military training programmes for adult citizens as part of a national civil defence strategy aimed at strengthening community resilience against attacks.

According to HURIWA, countries facing similar security threats have adopted civilian defence systems that equip responsible citizens with basic training in self-protection and emergency response.

The group added that the Federal Government should consider policies that would allow properly vetted and trained citizens to carry higher-grade weapons for self-defence, especially in rural areas that experience frequent terrorist invasions.

HURIWA said the objective of such reforms would not be to militarise society but to ensure that communities are no longer left helpless in the face of heavily armed attackers.

The group stressed that the increasing number of attacks on military formations and patrol teams indicates that terrorist groups now possess operational confidence that must be urgently dismantled through a comprehensive national security overhaul.

According to the association, the country’s counterterrorism strategy must include stronger intelligence coordination, enhanced border security, modern surveillance technology and decisive leadership capable of anticipating and neutralising threats before they escalate.

HURIWA warned that unless bold and innovative reforms are introduced, Nigeria could face an even more dangerous phase of insurgency that threatens national stability.

The group expressed condolences to the families of the slain soldiers, vigilantes and civilians who have lost their lives in the recent attacks, describing them as patriots who paid the ultimate price in defence of their communities and the nation.

HURIWA concluded by urging the Federal Government to urgently adopt a new national security doctrine capable of protecting lives and property, stressing that safeguarding citizens remains the primary responsibility of the state.

“The survival of Nigeria depends on decisive leadership, a new security doctrine and a comprehensive war against terrorism. Anything short of this will only embolden the enemies of our nation,” the association stated.

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