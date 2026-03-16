Soludo offers thanksgiving for successful first tenure, assures Ndi Anambra of greater second term

Soludo and his wife during the Thanksgiving service.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

It was a gathering of the big wigs from Anambra State and beyond as people joined the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo at the International Convention Center (ICC) for an interdenominational thanksgiving service, Awka, to celebrate the end of a successful first term in office.

Also to usher in a new four years term that will kick off on Tuesday, March 17, 2016.

The event, themed “Leading with Wisdom and Integrity,” had in attendance, former Governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ngige, Lawmakers, Clergymen, the PFN National President, Bishop Wale Oke

representative of PFN Traditional Rulers Anambra citizens and the likes.

Reflecting on his first four years in office, Soludo attributed his successes to divine guidance and the overwhelming support of the electorate, who returned him to office with 73 percent of the total votes cast.

He said that before his emergence as Governor of the state, he sought the approval of his wife who doesn’t like politics and his children and then prayed God to let it come through if it be his will.

He said, “Every day, I was making a simple prayer: ‘Lord, You have blessed me; if it is Your will, use me as an instrument that will be used to turn Anambra State around.

Eventually, His will was done, “Ndi Anambra, you aint seen nothing yet. I urge you to remain responsible and responsive citizens” as the state enters a new chapter.

“My vision is to build a “New Anambra” that is not dominated by “oke ite”, “eze nwanyị,” or drug barons, but by hardwork, merit and character.”

The governor reiterated his principle of competence, saying that in the spirit of ecumenism, his government employed non indigenes in the likes of his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime who is an indigene of Edo State and the Accountant General who is from Abia State, to be part of his administration.

He added, “We cannot develop Anambra or any society by seeing people by their color or the way they worship or speak.

We should look at them by the measure of value they bring.

“In the next four years, this same principle will drive us because we are all children created in the image of God.”

A central pillar of the Governor’s address was the unity of faith. Highlighting his recent participation in Iftar with the Muslim community a day earlier and the day’s interdenominational service.

The service featured powerful exhortations from prominent Christian leaders who reflected on the burdens and blessings of leadership.

Earlier in his sermon, the Anglican Archbishop of the Niger, Most Revd. Alexander Ibezim observed that leadership is inextricably linked to the welfare of the people and requires the “Solomonic” gift of divine wisdom.

He acknowledged the administration’s hurdles in security, infrastructure, and economic opportunities, noting that integrity and consistency are the ultimate protectors of any leader, especially in difficult times.

In his speech, the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Wale Oke described Governor Soludo who he recalled meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja when he was the Central Bank Governor as a “nation-minded Governor.

He hailed Soludo’s decision to begin and end the term with praise.

Oke said, “When we are praising God, He takes over the battle, unlike when we are praying or fasting, in that we lead the battle,”

According to him, thanksgiving is a strategic weapon for victory.

As the state prepares for the official oath-taking ceremony this Tuesday, the atmosphere in Anambra is lively with beefed up security in the state and praises to God Almighty following the outstanding performances of the Soludo administration.

For a better society

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