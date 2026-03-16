Onyeali-Ikpe, Dabiri Erewa, Rewane advocate for increased Diaspora participation in Nigeria’s economy

L – R: Partner and Leader, Tax and Regulatory Service, PwC, Mr. Chijioke Uwaegbute; Group Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane; Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Stanley Amuchie; Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Mr. Ike Eze; and Arise TV Business News Anchor, Mr. Rotus Oddiri; at the Fidelity Diaspora Summit 2026 themed, “Navigating the New Tax Policy and Unlocking Investment Opportunities in Nigeria” recently.

Tier-one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its leadership in the diaspora banking sector with the successful hosting of the Fidelity Diaspora Summit 2026, a global virtual engagement designed to help Nigerians living abroad navigate evolving policies and identify credible opportunities for wealth creation in Nigeria.

The summit held virtually on Saturday, 14 March 2026, and convened Nigerians across key diaspora markets including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our theme today is, “Navigating the New Tax Policy and Unlocking Investment Opportunities in Nigeria”. This subject is timely, practical, and matters to every Nigerian in the diaspora who earns, saves, owns assets or invests back home.

“It is no news that Nigerians living abroad are our strongest ambassadors. You do much more than remit funds, you carry our reputation, our enterprise, and our potential into boardrooms, hospitals, laboratories, studios, and technology hubs around the world. Many people describe the diaspora as Nigeria’s thirty-seventh state, and the description fits because of your scale and your impact”, remarked the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe,OON, during her welcome address at the webinar.

The summit, which followed a maiden edition held in 2021, featured topical presentations delivered by thought leaders across local and international markets.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri Erewa, said the role of the diaspora in national development cannot be overemphasised.

She noted that diaspora Nigerians contribute across multiple spheres through skills development, investments, intellectual property, and global exposure; and she commended Fidelity Bank for convening the platform.

In another session, the Group Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, shared insights on Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook in a presentation titled, “2026 Economic Outlook and Economic Opportunities in Nigeria”.

Partner and Leader, Tax and Regulatory Service, PwC, Mr Chijioke Uwaegbute, also provided clarity on the new tax act and its specific implications for Nigerians living abroad.

The second half of the webinar focused on investing in Nigeria and positioning for sustainable returns.

Chairman, Tekedia Capital, Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe, reinforced the need for informed participation supported by credible partners and compliant pathways, as a foundation for diaspora investors seeking durable value across asset classes and sectors in Nigeria.

Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Mr Ike Eze, in a presentation titled, “The Nigeria Tech Playbook, Funding Trends and Exit Strategy”, also offered a market grounded view of the technology investment landscape, and shared frameworks for approaching opportunity in Africa and Nigeria.

The two-hour session concluded with a panel discussion moderated by the event compere and Arise TV business news anchor, Mr. Rotus Oddiri.

In his closing remarks, the Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Stanley Amuchie, thanked participants and panelists for an engaging summit, and restated the bank’s commitment to banking without borders.

He encouraged diaspora customers to explore Fidelity Bank diaspora solutions built for their realities, including diaspora accounts that support seamless cross border banking through multi-currency options, secure authentication, dedicated support, and tools for payments and savings.

“As we round off, I encourage you to turn today’s insights into action. Ask the hard questions, seek clarity, do your due diligence, and choose partners that understand both your global context and the local terrain. Fidelity Bank is ready to be that partner”, urged Amuchie.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 10 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

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