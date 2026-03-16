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Official unveiling of FCT Health insurance for journalists, held at NUJ FCT Council in Abuja

by Peter Anayo00

L-R… Acting Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), Dr. Salamatu Belgore; Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike; National President, NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya; Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), FCT, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, and Wife of the former Permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Hajiya Maryam Babagana Adams, during the official unveiling of the FCT Health Insurance for journalists, at the NUJ FCT Council in Abuja…PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

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