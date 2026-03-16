NLNG expands VIBES programme with induction of new beneficiaries

NLNG’s economic empowerment initiative, the Vocational Innovation Business and Empowerment Scheme (VIBES), has inducted a new cohort of 103 trainees into its 2026 empowerment programme.

The induction ceremony, held in Port Harcourt on Monday, marked a significant milestone in the scheme’s ongoing commitment to skills development and sustainable economic empowerment.

The newly inducted trainees will undergo a structured series of capacity-building sessions, culminating in a competitive pitching phase, during which the most viable business proposals will be selected based on clearly defined evaluation criteria.

Simultaneously, 26 beneficiaries from the previous cohort successfully completed their training and graduated from the programmme. They received grant support in the preceding year, marking the close of their training.

One year after receiving support, several of the graduates have strengthened their operations, enhanced financial management practices, expanded their customer base, and transitioned from early-stage concepts to more structured, revenue-generating enterprises. Some have scaled up production and diversified their service offerings, demonstrating measurable business growth and improved operational stability.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Port Harcourt, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, emphasised NLNG’s commitment to sustainable community development, stating:

“The VIBES programme reflects NLNG’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development in our host communities. Through targeted capacity building, access to innovative support, and enterprise development opportunities, we are strengthening the local economy across our host and pipeline communities. The graduation of one cohort and the induction of another showcase the continuity of our investment in youth empowerment, innovation, and enterprise development as key drivers of inclusive growth.”

She added that VIBES represents a strategic intervention aligned with NLNG’s broader sustainable development objectives. The programme is designed to cultivate entrepreneurial capability and strengthen the networks required for emerging business leaders and community change-makers to thrive within their communities.

Also speaking at the event, the Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Yemi Adeyemi, described the milestone as rewarding, noting the progress made by the graduating cohort.

“When we supported them last year, it was not only with training but also with grants to help strengthen their businesses. A year later, we can see the difference, businesses are expanding, ideas have moved beyond the planning stage, and the beneficiaries are more confident in managing their ventures. That is the essence of VIBES, practical support that helps people make real progress.”

VIBES is NLNG’s economic empowerment programme designed to equip young entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and support required to build sustainable livelihoods. Participants receive practical training in financial management, marketing, business strategy, and foundational legal principles, complemented by mentorship and advisory guidance from experienced professionals. This integrated approach combines capacity development with funding support to enable participants to scale their businesses, improve profitability, and build sustainable enterprises.

Economic empowerment remains a key component of NLNG’s broader sustainable development efforts, alongside education, infrastructure, and healthcare. Through VIBES, the company aims to support more young entrepreneurs in building viable businesses, creating economic value, and contributing meaningfully to the development of its host and pipeline communities across Rivers State.

Following the relaunch of the programme, 26 participants have so far benefited from the grant and completed their training under the initiative.