Lagos Business School seeks collaboration for growth with Consolidated Hallmark Holdings

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc recently hosted a delegation from the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) Alumni Relations Team at its corporate Lagos office as part of the LBSAA’s outreach to its members companies.

The visit afforded the visiting team the opportunity to understand the business focus of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Group and open opportunities that can support professional development, and stronger connections between industry and academia.

The Lagos Business School Alumni Network, which comprises over 12,000 professionals across diverse sectors represents the key actors in the Nigerian and indeed African economic environment.

Speaking during the meeting, Babatunde Daramola, Group Chief Financial Officer of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, said:

“Our relationship with the Lagos Business School Alumni Associations dates back over two decades with a large number of our executives having attended and benefitted from the rich academic and professional training that the Lagos Business School is known for. The visit from the LBSAA Alumni Relations team today is most appreciated given that Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc is one out of many other long lists of great institutions they could have chosen to visit. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc has grown over the last twenty years, from a predominantly general insurance company to become a one-stop financial services Group offering general insurance, life assurance, financing, and HMO services through its different business arms; Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, CHI Life Assurance Limited, Hallmark Health Services Limited, and Hallmark Finance Company Limited, creating shared value for all,” he said.

The LBSAA delegation led by Esther Ojo, Alumni Relations Manager and joined by Judith Chukwu, Alumni Relations Manager; and David Okafor, highlighted the potential for broader engagement with the Group’s subsidiaries operating within the insurance, financial services, and health sectors.

The delegation shared insights into upcoming alumni initiatives, programmes, and professional engagement platforms that could create opportunities for corporate participation, knowledge exchange, and long-term partnership.

Both organisations concluded the meeting by reaffirming their shared commitment to exploring partnership opportunities and strengthening collaboration in ways that will create long-term value for the Alumni and respective communities and stakeholders.

It would be recalled that Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc is a non-operating holding company focused on managing a portfolio of strategic investments across Nigeria’s financial services sector. Listed on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group in November 2023, the Group provides insurance, life assurance, healthcare, and financial solutions through its subsidiaries which include Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, CHI Life Assurance Limited, Hallmark Finance Company Limited, and Hallmark Health Services Limited.