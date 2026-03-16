Journalists are professionals deserving respect- IGP Disu

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has lauded the professionalism of Nigerian journalists and corrected a misconception about their roles in society.

The IGP cautioned that they should not be treated like beggars, but instead, be accorded the full compliments of professionals deserving of respect.

Disu, who commended Federal Capital Territory journalists and sought a stronger police- media partnership when he spoke as a special guest at the FCT NUJ council congress Saturday, said he has always had a mutually beneficial relationship with the media, recognizing their professionalism that is deserving of respect and therefore they should never be treated as beggars

The calm and ever-smiling police chief said, “I have always had a respectful and mutually beneficial relationship with journalists.

They are professionals who deserve respect and should never be treated as beggars,”

Disu commended them for their role in informing the public and contributing to national development, describing his relationship with the media as one built on mutual respect and professionalism.

He emphasized that journalists should be regarded as respected professionals rather than beggars, noting that the media plays a critical role in society, while calling for stronger collaboration between the police and the media, stressing that a healthy partnership would enhance public trust and improve security communication.

The police chief further urged both police officers and journalists to conduct themselves responsibly at all times, noting that good conduct leaves lasting impressions on society.

Responding, Chairman of the NUJ-FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, congratulated the new IGP on his appointment and described him as a longstanding friend of the press.

She expressed confidence in his leadership and assured him of the council’s readiness to collaborate with the police in reporting security matters objectively

Ike also revealed that the IGP would be invited as a special guest to the council’s 2026 Press Week celebration.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the NUJ FCT Council to promoting responsible journalism and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening security and governance in the territory.

For a better society

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