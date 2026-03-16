Jonathan and Kwankwaso: The opposition’s secret weapon

The jubilation in the ruling party camp with an array of defections to the party will soon be over, as the storm continues to gather with the coming of Jonathan/Kwankwaso ticket, seen by political pundits as oppositions’ secret weapon.

These two powerful politicians are seen as the ultimate game changer in the political calculations towards the 2027 presidential election.

The clamour for the return of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, and injection of a great political mobiliser from the northern part, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to Aso Villa, the seat of power in Nigeria, has been hinged on their ability to ensure and sustain good Governance, constitutionalism and rule of law.

Emma Umerah, a Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party and Convener, Goodluck Nigeria who spoke to Journalists on March 13, 2026, made it clear that Jonathan and kwankwaso ticket for the 2027 Presidential Election would redirect the Nigerian political trajectory and dynamics of power in Nigeria.

He said the only problem with the country today is the abandonment and abdication of governance, constitutionalism and rule of law.

Umerah added that before 2015, there was no political rascality, impunity, and stifling of the opposition. “Jonathan ensured that Nigerians enjoyed freedom of expression, even prior to the 2015 election, Jonathan allowed peaceful demonstrations, even these people that formed this Government, they were not gagged up, they protested fuel price increase or what they felt was wrong with Government at that time, why is this Government not allowing people to express themselves without hunting them with one EFCC allegations or the other. People are silently being suppressed. We are now talking of one party, how did we get here? So we need to go back to the man who has shown leadership for the betterment of the people,” Emerah said.

The political icon who is in the vanguard of the call for the return of Jonathan under the group, Goodluck Nigeria, stressed that without constitutionalism and rule of law nothing would work in Nigeria.

Umerah stated that Goodkuck Jonathan, during his first coming was able to gather an array of professionals into his administration and not charlatans appointed based on political patronage. “Jonathan appointed professionals who have the service of their father land at heart rather than thinking of their pockets. That was how a nation can grow and that was why Nigeria became the number one economy in Africa then.

“His Economic Reforms were second to none.

In Fiscal Reforms, Jonathan’s administration implemented various fiscal reforms, including the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). Infrastructure Development, His administration invested in infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, and power generation. In his Agricultural Initiatives, Jonathan’s administration launched initiatives to boost agricultural productivity and food security.

“And his Leadership Style was based on Consensus-Building. Jonathan is known for his ability to build consensus and negotiate with different stakeholders. His leadership style emphasizes inclusiveness and dialogue. Jonathan has a reputation for seeking peaceful resolutions to conflicts,” he said.