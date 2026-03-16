Hike in fuel, diesel prices: NLC demands tax relief, cost of living allowance for workers

.Motorists, commuters groan as cost of petrol hits N1,350 per litre

.New tax regime designed to ease burden on workers, small businesses – FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Sunday demanded urgent intervention from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the recent spike in petrol prices, calling for a cost-of-living allowance, a wage award for workers, tax relief, and immediate steps to revive the country’s public refineries.

The labour body said the sharp rise in fuel prices—now selling between N1,170 and N1,300 per litre—has worsened the economic hardship facing Nigerian workers and citizens, warning that the nation risks severe social unrest if urgent measures are not taken.

The NLC also accused the government of leaving Nigerians at the mercy of volatile global oil prices triggered by the escalating Middle East crisis, noting that the situation has exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector and deepened the suffering of workers and their families.

In a statement titled “Save Nigerians From This Shock: An Urgent Relief Has Become Necessary,” signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, the Congress said, “NLC voices the collective anguish of millions of Nigerian workers who are bearing the brutal cost of a global capitalist crisis they did not create. The military escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has sent shockwaves through global oil markets. As a result, petrol prices in Nigeria have skyrocketed to between N1,170 and N1,300 per litre.

“This is a direct assault on the Nigerian people. While imperialist rivalries play out abroad with bombs and military escalation, Nigeria’s working class is being bombarded with poverty and hunger because we have failed to ensure that our public refineries are operational.

“This crisis has brutally exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. It has stripped away the illusion that local refining alone would shield the country from global shocks. The Dangote Refinery has adjusted its prices in line with global volatility, passing the burden directly to the masses. This undermines the narrative that domestic production alone guarantees price stability.

“As long as Nigeria remains dependent on a market-driven pricing structure tied to global fluctuations, and refuses to revive its public refining capacity, the country will remain hostage to international conflicts and market speculation.

“The rising cost of fuel has made transportation increasingly unaffordable for workers, while food prices and other essential commodities continue to surge beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

“The government must urgently introduce measures, including wage support and cost-of-living relief, to cushion the devastating impact of the current fuel price crisis on workers and vulnerable citizens,” he said.

The NLC boss urged the Federal Government to introduce immediate relief measures, including wage support and policies to cushion the impact of the price increase on workers and vulnerable citizens.

Ajaero said the current situation had exposed the vulnerability of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector to global market volatility.

He stressed the need for the government to ensure that public refineries in the country become fully operational to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

According to him, reviving the nation’s refineries will help stabilise domestic supply and shield Nigerians from sudden price shocks.

The NLC president also called for tax relief for low-income earners and expanded social support programmes for vulnerable Nigerians.

He said such measures would help cushion the harsh economic realities confronting workers and their families.

Ajaero further urged the government to ensure transparency in the management of expected oil revenue gains arising from current global developments.

He noted that any windfall from rising crude oil prices should be channelled toward improving the welfare of Nigerians.

He also called for sincere dialogue between government and organised labour to address the growing economic challenges facing workers.

.Motorists, commuters groan as cost of petrol hits N1,350 per litre

Meanwhile, Motorists and commuters across Lagos are facing rising transportation costs following another increase in the pump price of petrol, which now sells for between N1,250 and N1,350 per litre at filling stations.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday showed growing concern among road users as the increase, driven largely by global supply pressures and domestic price adjustments, continues to influence transportation expenses.

The latest increase follows another upward review of petrol prices by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which raised the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to N1,175 per litre from N995 earlier in the week.

The adjustment represents an increase of N180, about 18.1 per cent within three days, marking the refinery’s third price review within the week and prompting swift adjustments across the downstream market.

Industry sources attribute the rise partly to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the escalating standoff between Israel and Iran, as well as attacks linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement in the Red Sea corridor.

The instability has forced many oil tankers to reroute from traditional shipping lanes, pushing global freight costs up by roughly 40 per cent, according to market data from the Baltic Exchange.

At the same time, international oil prices have risen, with Brent crude approaching 99 dollars per barrel, while the Nigerian currency trades at about N1,650 to the dollar, factors analysts say are contributing to higher domestic fuel prices.

However, with the emergence of the Dangote refinery, Nigeria continues to rely significantly on imported refined petroleum products.

The spokesperson for the refinery, Mr Anthony Chiejina, said the price adjustment reflects rising feedstock and logistics costs associated with developments in the global energy market.

Checks by NAN revealed that retail prices have increased across several outlets in Lagos, with petrol selling between N1,200 and N1,350 per litre depending on location.

Major marketers have also adjusted their pump prices. MRS Oil Nigeria Plc and Matrix Energy Group sell petrol at about N1,250 per litre, while outlets of Ardova Plc (formerly AP) retail the product at around N1,300 per litre.

Some independent stations charge slightly higher prices.

A NorthWest outlet in the Gbagada area dispensed petrol at about N1,250 per litre, while several other stations across the metropolis sold the product close to the N1,200 mark.

At a Mobil Station along the LASU–Isheri Road corridor, petrol was sold at N1,250 per litre, while Petrocam Station nearby dispensed fuel at the same price.

Similarly, MRS stations in parts of Alimosho sold petrol at about N1,250 per litre, while Mobil outlets in Alaguntan and Iyana Ipaja recorded prices of N1,250 and N1,350 per litre respectively.

Other stations, including Heyden outlets in Iyana Ipaja and along the Oshodi–Abeokuta Expressway, also sold petrol at about N1,250 per litre, reflecting a broad market trend.

Meanwhile, market insiders have said pricing differences were increasingly influenced by variations in product sourcing, particularly between coastal marine lifting arrangements and gantry loading operations.

The increase in fuel prices has already led to higher transportation fares across Lagos, with commuters reporting increases of more than 30 per cent on several routes.

Commercial driver, Mr Sodiq Olarenwaju, said the rising cost of petrol had made daily operations more demanding.

“We are the ones passengers blame for increasing fares, but they don’t realise how much we now spend on petrol.

“If we buy fuel at over N1,000 per litre, we have no option but to adjust fares,” he said.

Another motorist, Mrs Funke Oladipo, described the experience of searching for fuel as stressful.

“I have been driving around since morning with my jerry can looking for petrol. Some stations that opened earlier have already shut their gates,” she said.

A private car owner, Dr Adewale Suleiman, said fuel price increases often had wider economic implications.

“When fuel goes up, transport fares rise and the prices of goods follow immediately,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East often lead to volatility in global oil markets.

According to him, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of global crude oil shipments pass daily, can quickly push up oil prices, shipping costs and insurance premiums worldwide.

He noted that higher fuel prices could affect multiple sectors of the economy, particularly industries that rely heavily on energy and transportation.

“For manufacturers, the consequences can be significant, as many factories rely on diesel-powered generators due to electricity supply challenges,” Yusuf said.

The CPPE boss explained that rising fuel prices might increase costs of logistics; transporting raw materials and finished goods, potentially adding to inflationary pressures.

“As manufacturers absorb higher energy and logistics costs, firms may adjust pricing structures or production levels,” Yusuf said.

He also noted that Nigeria might not fully benefit from higher oil prices because crude production remains below capacity, fluctuating between about 1.4 million and 1.6 million barrels per day.

The organisation recommended measures such as strengthening crude production, building fiscal buffers from higher oil revenues and expanding domestic refining capacity.

It also emphasised the importance of sustained foreign exchange reforms, targeted support for vulnerable households and continued economic diversification.

“The evolving situation in the global energy market presents both opportunities and challenges for Nigeria,” Yusuf said.

.New tax regime designed to ease burden on workers, small businesses – FG

Meanwhile, the Chairman of National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), Joseph Tegbe, says Nigeria’s new tax regime is designed to alleviate financial pressure on low-income earners and small-scale enterprises.

Tegbe stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Tegbe also said that the new tax law was designed to strengthen the country’s fiscal sustainability and economic competitiveness.

He described the current reforms as the most comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s tax architecture in decades, aimed at simplifying the system, ensuring fairness and stimulating sustainable economic growth.

According to him, the reforms are anchored on four landmark legislations: the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025.

Tegbe said that under the new framework, individuals earning less than ₦800,000 annually were now exempted from personal income tax.

He added that workers could now claim rent relief of up to 20 per cent, capped at ₦500,000, alongside other targetted incentives.

For the organised private sector, the NTPIC chairman explained that small businesses with annual revenue below ₦100 million and assets under ₦250 million are exempted from Company Income Tax (CIT).

He added that nano-enterprises earning less than ₦12 million annually had also been granted total exemption from income tax.

“These reforms are designed to make taxation simpler, fairer and more predictable for Nigerians.

“For most workers and small businesses, the new regime means paying the same or even lower taxes while operating within a more transparent system,” Tegbe said.

He also noted that the reforms would strengthen tax administration through the digitalisation of processes and improved coordination between the Nigeria Revenue Service, the Joint Revenue Board, the Tax Appeal Tribunal, and the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Tegbe, however, emphasised that exemption from payment did not equate an exemption from documentation.

The NTPIC chairman urged taxpayers within the exempted thresholds to maintain proper records of their earnings and ensure they filed their returns regularly.

“The ultimate objective is to build a tax system that works for both government and citizens—one that supports development while protecting the pockets of ordinary Nigerians,” he added

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