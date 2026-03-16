Ebonyi: FG assures of completing N55bn bridge at Ndibbe beach before rainy season

.Says Nigerian construction firms demonstrating strong commitment to national dev

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Minister of Works,Sen. David Umahi has reiterated the preparedness of the Federal government to complete the construction of the N55 billion bridge at Ndibbe beach linking Afikpo local government area in Ebonyi state and Cross river state before the onset of the rainy season.

Umahi who made this known while exchanging views with newsmen during an inspection tour of major infrastructure projects in the south east expressed satisfaction with the progress made thus far, despite the challenges posed by impending weather conditions

He disclosed that government has released only N3 billion of the total contract amount to the contractor, CGECC, yet construction has progressed significantly.

“We are working against the tide. By the time the tide comes, we would have finished what we are doing,” he asserted, highlighting the innovative construction methods being employed.

As part of the project’s advancement, Umahi mentioned the forthcoming launch of the bridge’s beams, which will utilize an advanced crane system.

“This method involves the crane operating from the pier cap, allowing for a more efficient placement of the beams rather than moving along the ground.

“This is about 1.5 km of bridge, but presently it is a single-carriage bridge because I believe in counting one before you count two. Let’s do one carriageway, and when we come back, we will begin to count two,” he said.

Works Minister commended the contractors for their efforts, noting that despite the financial constraints, they have maintained steady progress.

“They are not waiting for payment, and they are moving,” he stated, assuring that payments would be forthcoming.

In addition to the Ndibe Bridge, the Minister drew attention to other federal projects in the area, including the ongoing construction of the trans-sharan coastal highway, which is set to enhance connectivity with neighboring states and countries.

He urged the people of Afikpo to recognize the federal government’s contributions, encouraging them to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming presidential election.

“Afikpo people should, after praising God every day, next praise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They are the most beneficiaries of all the federal government projects in Ebonyi State,” Umahi remarked, expressing hope that the community would reciprocate with their votes, recognizing the benefits they have received.

As anticipation builds around the project, the Minister’s assurances of its timely completion reflect a strong commitment to enhancing the region’s infrastructure, fostering development, and ultimately benefiting the people of Ebonyi State.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of works being executed by indigenous contractors handling major high way projects under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that the performance of local contractors on ongoing federal road projects across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Particularly in the south east reflects the growing engineering capacity within Nigerian construction Industry.

According to him, “Nigerian construction firms have demonstrated strong commitment to national development, often continuing work even before receiving mobilisation payments.

“Many of these local contractors have shown remarkable patriotism. Not fewer than eight of them under the Federal Ministry of Works are currently executing projects without mobilisation,”

“And these indigenous firms see themselves as partners in nation-building. Companies like Hitech Construction Company and others have shown that Nigerian contractors can deliver projects with the same level of professionalism and quality as foreign firms.” he said.

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