Champion Awards: Gbenga Daniel, Osoba, others hail newspapers’ resilience amid economic turbulence

L- R…Mrs. Faith Okwukweka Nzekwesi, her husband, Archbishop Dr. Onyekachukwu Nzekwesi, receiving his award as ‘Most Outstanding Real Estate Personality Award’ from former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and GMD/ Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa at the 2025 Champion Newspapers’ award at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Saturday, 14th March, 2025.

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IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Governors of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Aremo Olusegun Osoba and other eminent Nigerians have eulogized the resilience behind the sustenance of the Champion Newspapers Limited over the decades.

They made the remarks during the Newspapers Awards (2025) night on Saturday, March 14, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Newspapers’ management honoured no fewer than 50 awardees who mounted the podium in recognition of their exceptional performances in both government, the corporate world and personal enterprises.

The Champion Newspapers’ annual awards which had become one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for recognizing hard work and excellence brought together a galaxy of eminent personalities from government, business, academia, traditional institutions, and the private sector to celebrate individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to national development.

Otunba Senator Daniel spoke as the Chairman of the occasion while Aremo Osoba was a special guest of hounour while among the recipients were Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo who won the Governor of the Year on Youth Development and Security while Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s wo Commissioners won the Star Performance Award, 2025.

The Chairman/CEO, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) who was represented by the agency spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, was the Man of the Year. NDLEA as a corporate body was the Most Innovative and Outstanding Public Agency of the Year at the ceremony.

Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON. Group Managing Director, Zenith Bank Plc was the Banker of the Year; Access Bank Plc won Bank of the Year award while Austen Osokpor, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria Limited awarded the Media Manager of the Year.

Similarly, Globus Bank Limited won the Most Innovative Bank of the Year while Moniepoint MFB got the Fintec Company of the Year. Prince Babatunde A. Oguntade. Managing Director/CEO, Lectern Insurance Brokers Limited awarded the Insurance Personality of the Year while Cornerstone Insurance Plc bagged the Insurance Company of the Year award.

Prestige Insurance Brokers, the Most Outstanding Insurance Broker of the Year and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Prince Feyisayo Soyewo, MFR the Olori Omooba and Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ago-Iwoye won Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA) won Outstanding Agency of the Year and Alhaji Abba Abubakar Aliyu. Managing Director/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was the Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year, among others.

Welcoming guests and awardees, the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, this year’s awards ceremony is designed to honour exemplary leadership, integrity, innovation, and service across various sectors of the Nigerian economy. Over the years, the Champion Awards have earned a reputation for identifying and celebrating foremost achievers whose works continue to inspire progress and national growth.

According to Senator Daniel, “The Annual Champion Awards is a night dedicated to celebrating excellence, courage, enterprise and remarkable individuals whose contributions brought to shape the progress of our nation. This ceremony is not merely an awards event, it is a special moment of recognition. The recognition of men and women who have risen above the ordinary, who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and whose works continue to inspire confidence in the promise of our country.”

While paying tribute to the Founder of the Champion Newspapers, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, the chairman noted, “his foresight, his courage, his unwavering belief in the power of responsible journalism has today become one of Nigeria’s most enduring media institutions. In an industry that is often turbulent and unforgiving, the survival and continued relevance of the Champion for decades is no small achievement.”

Daniel, who is a sitting Senator representing Ogun East, added that Champion Newspapers has “remained steadfast, resilient, and remarkably consistent.

It has navigated changing types of media, technology, and national discourse with admirable strength.”

He praised the Group Managing Director of Champion, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, saying her dedication, professionalism, and commitment to journalistic excellence have helped keep the Champion flag flying high despite the challenging economic environment.

“Let me also commend the entire management team, editors, journalists, and staff of Champion, Your perseverance in a highly volatile and competitive industry is worthy of great admiration.Through challenging times and changing eras, you have remained committed to truth, professionalism, and national development,” Otunba Daniel added.

He said the Champions Awards “represent the very best of our society. They remind us that excellence still matters, that integrity still counts and that leadership and service still remain the true measure of greatness. As we honour these distinguished awardees tonight, let us also reaffirm our collective belief in the ideas that Champion Awards represent,” he charged.

While congratulating the awardees, Senator Daniel noted, “Your accomplishments have earned you a place among distinguished champions and we celebrate you today with pride.”

In his comment, former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba also praised Champion Newspapers’ management and staff for their resilience.

He stated that to have sustained the news tabloid over decades, shows exceptional dedication and commitment that is highly commendable.

Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide thanked Champion management for the award, saying the State government is committed to enhance its achievements on infrastructure delivery.

Olumide emphasized on the need for real estate practitioners and land owners in Lagos to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations concerning property development.

He said, “You cannot build your estate without layout. You cannot go into estate development without getting your approvals. You also cannot start construction without getting individual funding for those buildings and likewise, you also need control, physical control, authorization for you to move to site and start doing that work so that the people that will live in those houses will have peace of mind that the houses were done properly. He stressed, “In Lagos, you have to comply with our laws.”

In the same vein, the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye who won the Most Outstanding Public Service Star Award in Urban Infrastructure, said the State Governor should be commended for the giant strides especially on Light up Lagos project.

He said, “I’m proud to acknowledge that Governor Sanwo-Olu has a done great job. Also, this award is not only for me but all the artisans, workers and staff.”

He added, “To do electrification is not easy but the ministry of Energy is committed. Until we have electrified your homes, we are not done. Lagos must electrify every corner,” he promised.

Kogi State Governor, Ododo who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, expressed joy over the award.

Fanwo said, “On behalf of the Governor of Kogi State, we want to express our profound gratitude for this well-deserved award,” saying the State government would continue to work for the betterment of the youths.

In her welcome address, Dr Iheakanwa noted that the annual awards remain a key aspect of Champion Newspapers’ commitment to promoting excellence and accountability in both public and private life.

She said,”We gather at a time when our country faces complex challenges – economic reforms, security concerns, social transformation and the quest for inclusive growth. Yet, within these challenges lie immense opportunities. The men and women we honour this evening have demonstrated that solutions are possible when vision meets integrity and when courage meets competence.”

She therefore tasked the recipients, “You are not just being celebrated, you are being entrusted with greater responsibility’’.

“Through the Champion Awards, we recognize individuals and institutions whose dedication, vision and service have contributed significantly to the advancement of society. These awards celebrate not only success but also the values of hard work, integrity and patriotism,” she stressed.

How late Founder, Chief Iwuanyawu emerged as my first fan- Charly Boy

Meanwhile, Mr Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly referred to as Charly Boy on Saturday disclosed that the late founder of the Champion Newspapers, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was his first fan.

Charly Boy made the disclosure during the Champion Newspapers Awards (2025) at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Charly Boy, a prominent Nigerian singer, song writer, publisher and activist, won the Champion of the Voiceless of the Year Award.

In his remarks, Charly Boy commended Champion Newspapers’ management for the award, saying he did not usually take award except he was convinced about its source.

He said, “I would like to know who is behind it. And if it’s the question that comes with a big question mark, I’d rather decline it. Well, I’ve decided to attend this particular programme for one reason.”

He recalled how the Late Chief Iwuanyawu intervened and resolved the issue when he disowned his parents.

“I disowned my parents. ‘I didn’t send them any message.’ So, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was the first fan of Charly Boy. He started me on this journey and I can never, ever, ever forget that. So, I am here in memory of a great man who had helped me financially, emotionally, supported me through this journey’’, he revealed.

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