4 die, 4 critically injured as truck rams into mini bus on Lagos road

.Driver, motorboy flee accident scene

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred over the weekend opposite Beechwood, Shapati, inward Ajah, along the Lekki–Epe Expressway, resulting in the death of four passengers while four others sustained grievous fracture injuries.

The fatal collision involved a HOWO Truck (KNN 313 YL) and a fully loaded Suzuki Commercial Mini Bus popularly referred to as a “Korope.”

According to a release by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, preliminary security assessment revealed that the driver of the articulated truck lost control of the vehicle while in motion and the truck subsequently veered uncontrollably across the carriageway and rammed into an oncoming commercial mini bus conveying passengers along the busy corridor.

The catastrophic impact of the collision resulted in the immediate death of four male passengers, while four other occupants comprising two males and two females sustained severe fracture injuries after becoming trapped within the mangled wreckage of the commercial vehicle.

Taofiq explained that LASTMA personnel swiftly mobilised to the scene to evacuate the four trapped victims from the crushed remains of the commercial bus with the support of other emergency responders including passersby.

He further disclosed that the remains of the four passengers were deposited at Shency Hospital Morgue with an emergency ambulance belonging to FRSC.

The four critically injured victims who were rescued from the wreckage were immediately conveyed to Hamon Royal Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Security operatives attached to the Nigeria Police Force at the Elemoro Police Division ensured orderliness at the accident scene and safeguarded both rescue personnel and other road users throughout the emergency intervention.

Meanwhile, Police has assured a thorough investigation into the remote cause of the tragic road collision

The driver of the truck and his motorboy absconded from the scene shortly after witnessing the magnitude of the tragic incident.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

He also offered prayers for the swift and complete recovery of the injured victims currently receiving medical attention.

Bakare-Oki further commended the collective efforts and synergy demonstrated by all emergency responders whose timely intervention significantly contributed to the successful rescue of the trapped passengers.

The LASTMA General Manager equally admonished motorists, particularly operators of articulated vehicles to exercise utmost caution, strictly adhere to traffic safety regulations and cultivate responsible driving habits in order to prevent avoidable road tragedies across the State.

For a better society

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