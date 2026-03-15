Rights group condemns attack on MITV journalist at Kosofe Council Secretariat

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER) has strongly condemned the alleged attack on a journalist with MITV, Habeeb Adejobi, at the Kosofe Local Government Council Secretariat in Lagos.

The organisation described the incident as a serious violation of press freedom and the rights of journalists carrying out their legitimate duties.

Daily Champion reports that Adejobi was assaulted on Wednesday by suspected loyalists of the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, Mr. Moyo Ogunlewe, while covering the screening exercise for newly appointed supervisors and special advisers at the council secretariat.

Reacting to the incident in a statement, the Executive Director of JODER, Adewale Adeoye, described the attack as embarrassing and unacceptable in a democratic setting.

He said the assault on the journalist evoked memories of the repression and atrocities journalists faced during the years of military rule in Nigeria.

According to him, it was particularly disturbing that the incident occurred at a time a new chairman was being sworn into office, describing it as a terrible way for a new administration to begin.

“This is quite embarrassing. It should not happen in a democracy. The violation of the rights of a journalist in the course of his official duty is condemnable in the strongest terms,” Adeoye said.

He called on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that the individual alleged to have led the attack — described as the driver to the council chairman — is brought to justice.

Adeoye also urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to investigate the incident, stressing that the alleged conduct of the driver was uncivilised and unacceptable.

“We think it is abnormal for a local government chairman to keep a thug as his driver,” he said.

The rights group further stressed that journalists must be allowed to carry out their professional responsibilities without intimidation, harassment or violence.

JODER warned that repeated attacks on journalists threaten democratic governance and undermine the role of the media in holding public officials accountable.

The organisation therefore called on relevant authorities to take decisive steps to ensure the safety of journalists covering political and governmental activities across the state.

For a better society

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