Ojukwu Transport Limited writes IGP, seeks release of Ikoyi property under police control

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The OTL property seized by Police Ojukwu Transport Limited (OTL), a company founded by the late Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intervene in a dispute over a property at No. 4 Macpherson Avenue, Ikoyi, which has remained under the control of the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police since May 1, 2025.

In a letter written by the company’s lawyer, Chief O. Ugolo, SAN, on behalf of Director Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jnr., OTL requested that the IGP review the circumstances surrounding the police takeover of the property and facilitate its release to the company.

The firm explained that the premises were seized on a public holiday in May 2025 following a petition allegedly submitted on behalf of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, with her legal representatives and security personnel reportedly present during the takeover.

OTL said its staff were asked to vacate the premises, locks were changed, and a director of the company, who presented documents proving lawful possession was directed to report to the Zone 2 Command to see the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of the command.

The company stated that it has been lawfully occupying the property under a court judgment delivered on June 1, 2018, by Justice Adedayo Oyebanji of the Lagos State High Court (Suit No. LD/794/2011), which affirmed OTL’s ownership of multiple properties in Lagos, including the Ikoyi property.

A warrant of possession had been executed, and a Form O certificate of completion issued in July 2022.

OTL noted that further legal disputes emerged after a 2022 judgment by Justice A.M. Lawal (Suit No. LD/1539/2012) granted possession of the Ikoyi property to Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as next friend to her sons.

The company said it has filed an appeal and maintained that its possession certificate remains valid pending the determination of the appeal.

Several proceedings in the matter were still ongoing when the police assumed control of the property.

Maduka College Advert

Highlighting the impact of the prolonged police control, OTL said the property has deteriorated over the past ten months and urged the IGP to direct its release so work on the premises can resume.

The company also cautioned the public against entering into any dealings regarding the property while the dispute is under investigation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2