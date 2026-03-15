NPA Wins Champions Newspaper’s Outstanding Agency Of The Year Award

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has been honoured with the Outstanding Agency of the Year Award 2025 by Champions Newspaper at its 2025 Awards ceremony held in Lagos.

The Managing Director, NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, described the award as recognition of his vigorous leadership in implementing smart initiatives that align with the NPA’s vision to become the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa.

Onyemekara, the Authority’s Spokesman, highlighted the invaluable support of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, which has been instrumental in achieving these remarkable successes.

He said the ministry’s efforts sustained port efficiencies, contributing to Nigeria’s year-on-year trade surplus of N7.5 trillion and N6.7 trillion in Q2 and Q3 2025 (per NBS and NESG reports), driven mainly by exports via NPA platforms.

It also has a successful execution of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy for crude and petroleum product sales in Naira, saving billions in FOREX, enhancing energy security, improving trade balance, and creating jobs.

Also, highlighted was the completion of Nigeria’s membership in the International Port Community System Association (IPCSA), paving the way for the National Single Window (NSW) project.

Other major impacts include: Technical guidance enabling a significant rise in transhipment cargo at Lekki Deep Seaport, serving landlocked neighbours and recovering cargo lost to competing ports; and the pioneering election of a Nigerian agency as President of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA) since 1972, with Dr. Dantsoho also leading PAPC, boosting Nigeria’s diplomatic standing and securing re-admission to IMO Category C.

According to Onyemekara, these successes position NPA to deliver major 2025 projects, including the $1 billion reconstruction of Tincan Island Port Complex, rehabilitation of key ports, new deep seaport developments, and eco-friendly operations.