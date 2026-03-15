Ministry of Pensions Board plays a critical role in Defence Institutional Framework -Pheelangwah

… Advocates payment of Pensioners before serving officers

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal government placed high premium on the Veterans and consequent to this, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwah has met with the leadership of the Military Pensions Board (MPB) to strengthen ties and explore ways of ensuring that pension administration works for country’s retired personnel.

He made this visit to the military Pension board headquarters(MPB) , Abuja recently.

The Permanent Secretary noted the key role of the MPB in administering pension and gratuity benefits to retired personnel of the Armed Forces.

He encouraged the Board to continue strengthening its systems in order to ensure that pensioners receive their entitlements promptly and without undue administrative burden.

This was contained in the statement signed by Queenet Iheoma- Hart ( CIO), For : Director, Press and Public Relations.

Recognizing the sacrifices of the Veterans to the country, Pheelangwah posited that it is both a moral obligation and a national responsibility to ensure that when they retire from active service, their welfare and financial security are properly safeguarded.

“Veterans represent a valuable national asset, and their sacrifices in service to the nation must continue to be honoured through policies and systems that support their wellbeing in retirement”, the Permanent Secretary maintained.

He however, assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare, dignity and financial security of retired military personnel, while urging the Board to ensure timely and accurate payment of retirees’ benefits before service officers.

He also encouraged the Board to keep on improving and strengthening the pension system that will as well, serve them in their own retirement.

“It is important that pension payments to retired personnel are handled with timeliness and accuracy, as many of the veterans depend on these entitlements for their livelihoods and wellbeing, hence delays or administrative challenges can have significant implications for them and their families.”

“Efficient pension administration is therefore not just a financial responsibility; it is a key component of the welfare architecture that supports both serving and retired personnel.”

According to the Permanent Secretary, the visit was an opportunity for the leadership of the Ministry and the Board to discuss areas that need improvement and attention of the Ministry.

He as well pledged the Ministry’s full commitment in supporting the Board achieve its set targets.

In his response, the Chairman of the Board, AVM Maikail Abdullraheem welcomed Permanent Secretary and team and assured of the Board’s unwavering commitment to serving retirees.

He thereafter took the team round the Board’s facilities such as the Information and Communications Department, the archives department and the Directorate department, where each of the schedule officers took the team through the workings of their departments.

Present at the event were: the Director, Joint Services Department, Directors and principal staff officers of the Board.

For a better society

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