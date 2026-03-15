Heirs Energies is solidifying its position as a leader in Africa’s energy sector.

UGO AMADI

Heirs Energies Limited, one of Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy companies, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, while aligning with global sustainability goals, has been crowned the Outstanding Energy Company of the Year at the 2025 Champion Newspapers’ awards

This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and production growth, solidifying its position as a leader in Africa’s energy sector.

Under the leadership of CEO Osayande Igiehon, Heirs Energies has achieved remarkable milestones, including doubling hydrocarbon production to over 60,000 barrels per day, reactivating over 60 wells in record time, and increasing terminal delivery rates from 3% to 90%. The company has also expanded domestic gas supply, fueling industries, power plants, and communities, and contributing significantly to Nigeria’s energy security agenda.

This award is a testament to Heirs Energies’ dedication to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. The company’s focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development has earned it recognition as a transformational force in the industry.

It would be recalled that Heirs energies early this year celebrated its five years of resilience , disciplined growth and delivery.

As a matter of fact energy pundit explained that ,Heirs energies is one company that has continued to make positive and quality impact in the Nigeria energy landscape, despite various challenges in the industry.

It is expedient to note that having assumed operatorship of OML 17 since five years now, Heirs Energies is taking responsibility for one of Nigeria’s most complex brownfield assets, committing to stewardship that identifies discipline, resilience, and long-term intent.

The energy company is now telling It’s story five years on as it defines the journey as a milestone not defined solely by the passage of time, but by what has been delivered.

Heirs Energies the company has disclosed was built on a clear conviction: that African capital, leadership, and expertise can responsibly operate strategic energy assets, deliver performance, and contribute meaningfully to national development, and in the past five years according to the company, that particular conviction has been tested-and proven-through execution.

In telling It’s own success story, the company itemised some of It’s work to drive home It’s point that it has truly impacted the sector in a positive light. For in instance, heirs Energies in his document sent to energy news stream noted that it Acquired 45% of OML 17 on 15 January 2021 for US$1 billion and assumed operatorship ahead of plan on 1 July 2021.

In the area of safety and providing leadership in that space, the company noted that in the last five years it has Operated safely since inception with zero fatalities with no Lost Time Injuries (LTI), underpinning It’s proprietary safety culture, “Everyone is a Safety Officer.” The company declared.

The company also noted that five years down the line, it has Sustainably doubled oil production from less than 25 kbopd to over 50 kbopd, supporting Nigeria’s energy security, while also declaring that it has Doubled gas production from under 50 MMSCF/d to over 120 MMSCF/d, tripling gas supplied into the domestic market from 30MMSCF/d to over 100 MMSCF/d and enabling electricity generation to grow from less than100 MW to over 325 MW.

On Brownfield Excellence – Heirs Energies said it Achieved growth without drilling new wells or building new facilities, through rigorous restoration of legacy assets using it’s proprietary Brownfield Excellence methodology, including the reactivation of approximately 100 dormant wells and sustained operation of 65-year-old pumps at over 85% uptime.

The company also prides itself as one Nigeria’s leading energy company with prompt Crude Theft Response mechanism, in this sense it said over the years , it has worked tirelessly to Catalyse a country-level response to crude oil theft, contributing to a dramatic recovery in terminal delivery from as low as 3% in December 2021 to over 95% since 2025.

Management of Heirs Energies in It’s own story further noted that the last five years as proven It’s leadership position in Oil production output, as it ranks among operators in Nigeria as one delivering the highest oil production increase between 2020–2024, while remaining one of the top three lowest-cost operators.

In the area of financial discipline & credibility, Heirs Energies said it has Established a strong track record with local, regional, and global lenders, fulfilling all lending obligations without fail, a development the company noted culminated in a US$750 million refinancing with Afreximbank.

While declaring that it Acquired a 20% equity stake in Seplat Energy Limited at the end of 2025, becoming the company’s largest single shareholder, the company also noted that it Built a 100% Nigerian workforce with top-quartile capability and culture, combining experienced professionals with a new generation of talent delivering industry-leading outcomes.

Accounting to industry pundits , the acquisition represents a further milestone in Heirs Energies’ long-term strategy to strengthen indigenous participation in strategic assets and accelerate sustainable energy development and security for Nigeria and Africa.

Commenting on the transaction, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Energies, said:“This acquisition reflects our strong belief in Africa’s ability to own, develop, and responsibly manage its strategic resources. It is a long-term investment in Nigeria’s and Africa’s energy future, and aligns with our mission to drive energy security, industrialization, and shared prosperity. Seplat Energy has built a resilient, well-governed platform with compelling long term prospects, and we are pleased to support its continued growth and value creation for all stakeholders.”

This landmark achievement was supported by two leading African financial institutions—Afreximbank and AFC—further demonstrating Africa’s capacity to finance its own deals.

On people and capability the company built a 100 % Nigerian workforce with top — quartile capability and culture, combining experienced professionals with a new generation of talent delivering industry — leading outcomes.

The company noted that all these laudable milestones were achieved through disciplined execution of set targets, Innovations ,strong partnerships with government and regulators, support from stakeholders, financiers as well as deep engagement with host communities and unwavering support of the people.

On Leading Responsible Gas Commercialisation

In a show of patriotism, Heirs Energies OML 17 with its Joint Venture partner NNPC linted advanced Nigeria’s gas commercialisation and environmental stewardship agenda with the symbolic signing of Gas Flare Commercialisation Agreements under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) and approved Non-NGFCP frameworks.

The ceremony according to the company marks a significant transition from regulatory approvals to structured commercial execution, enabling flare gas volumes across OML 17 to be captured and deployed for productive use, including power generation, industrial applications, LPG and CNG, in alignment with Nigeria’s gas development priorities and energy-transition objectives.

The agreements bring together Heirs Energies, as operator of the OML 17 Joint Venture, and approved flare gas offtakers – AUT Gas, Twems Energies, Gas & Power Infrastructure Development Limited (GPID), PCCD and Africa Gas & Transport Company Limited (AGTC) – under frameworks designed to eliminate routine flaring while converting previously wasted resources into economic value.

It is remarkable as the the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS, Engr. Seyi Omotowa, representing NNPC Limited, described the milestone as a practical demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to gas-based development.

“For us at NNPC Limited and NUIMS, flare gas commercialisation is not a compliance exercise; it is a strategic pathway to improving energy availability, deepening gas-based industrialisation and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a responsible energy producer. OML 17 has become a practical model of this vision, moving decisively from approval to delivery.”

He commended Heirs Energies for disciplined execution and investment, noting that the JV continues to set benchmarks for operational delivery and gas development within Nigeria’s upstream sector.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), reaffirmed the Commission’s support for the project, describing flare gas commercialisation as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s decarbonisation pathway under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Heirs Energies’ Chief Executive Officer, Osa Igiehon, noted that the agreements reflect the company’s broader gas-led strategy and brownfield excellence approach, focused on creating long-term value for Nigeria.

“Gas sits at the heart of Nigeria’s development journey. Through disciplined investment, partnership with regulators and credible offtakers, and a clear execution focus, we are converting waste into value, strengthening domestic energy supply and supporting responsible operations across OML 17,” he said.

The OML 17 NGFCP initiative reinforces Nigeria’s position as a gas-led economy, supporting domestic power generation, industrial growth and responsible resource development while advancing the country’s energy-transition objectives.

Heirs Energies Ltd also appreciated the host communities, lenders and everyone who believed in the journey begun by the company and had been supporting it all the way, the company affirmed that while celebrate it’s milestones achievements at 5 with pride and humility, it will forge ahead with greater determination to break new grounds and achieve greater things while focusing on the future to secure accelerated growth in greater dimensions.

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on safe operations, innovation driven growth, environmental responsibility, and creating shared prosperity for all stakeholders, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa. Heirs Energies operates OML 17 in the Niger Delta, producing over 50 thousand barrels of oil per day (50 kbopd) and 120 million cubic feet of gas per day (120 mmcfd), with reserves base of over 1.5 billion barrels of oil (MMBo) and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas (Tcf). Since its debut in 2021, Heirs Energies has established itself as the brownfield excellence leader, having successfully addressed all the challenges that confronted onshore operations in Nigeria and has been a critical catalyst for the rejuvenation of safe and reliable onshore operations in the Niger Delta. Heirs Energies is a leading gas producer and supplier into Nigeria’s domestic gas market, providing fuel for over 400 megawatts of electricity generation, powering millions of homes, businesses and factories.

These listed outcomes Heirs Energies has noted, were achieved through disciplined execution, strong partnerships with government and regulators, the confidence and support of financiers, deep engagement with host communities, and the unwavering commitment of the people.

This journey the company also noted reflects the long-term vision of the Company’s Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, standing as a practical demonstration of Africapitalism in action – where African enterprises deliver economic value, social impact, and national development in parallel.