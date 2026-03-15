Dr. Ifeoma Eze reveals the Power of Self-Motivation in Emotional Intelligent Leadership

Dr. Ifeoma Eze, a renowned expert in emotional intelligence and leadership development, has released a compelling new teaching on cultivating self-motivation as a key component of emotionally intelligent leadership. According to Dr. Ifeoma Eze, great leadership is not just about leading others, but about managing one’s own emotional energy, staying committed to a vision, and rising above setbacks.

In her latest work, Dr. Ifeoma Eze emphasizes that self-motivation is the fuel that drives perseverance, optimism, and purpose-driven leadership. She highlights the importance of distinguishing between intrinsic and extrinsic motivation, noting that emotionally intelligent leaders are powered by a sense of meaning, curiosity, and values alignment, rather than external rewards or validation.

“Motivation is not about hype or hustle; it’s about resilience – the capacity to recover, adapt, and grow through challenges,” Dr. Ifeoma Eze explains. “Leaders who tap into intrinsic motivation lead with purpose, inspire their teams, and achieve long-term success without sacrificing their well-being.”

Dr. Eze also explores the role of mindset in cultivating resilience, emphasizing the importance of adopting a growth mindset. “Resilient leaders reframe adversity as opportunity, see setbacks as setups for comebacks, and believe in their ability to learn and grow,” she notes.

Key takeaways from Dr. Eze’s teaching include:

– Intrinsic motivation leads to deeper engagement, long-term performance, and emotional satisfaction

– A growth mindset is essential for cultivating resilience and staying motivated

– Emotionally intelligent leaders prioritize purpose and values over external validation

– Self-motivation is a critical component of effective leadership and personal growth

For more information about Dr. Ifeoma Eze and the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders. Contact –

Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja

Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com

Phone number:

+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King’s Rubies*

About Dr. Ifeoma Eze:

Dr. Ifeoma Eze is a renowned expert in emotional intelligence, leadership development, and personal growth.

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