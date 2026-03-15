Another native doctor paraded in Anambra for going against Homeland Security law

The native doctor, Ezenagu with leader of security in Anambra, Ken Emeakayi.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

An Nnewi based native doctor, Mr. John Paul Ezenagu, aka “Mmou Mmili Afulu Anya,” was over the weekend paraded by the Anambra State Government for allegedly going against the Homeland Security Law.

Speaking during the parade, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Mr. Ken Emeakayi, emphasized that the native doctor, Ezenagu, allegedly lures young men and women by promising them quick wealth if they bathe in the stream behind his house, which is against the state’s Homeland Security Law.

He stressed that Ezenagu had earlier been cautioned over his activities but continued with the practice.

According to. Emeakayi, the native doctor, would be handed over to the police for further investigation, after which he would face prosecution if found culpable.

While speaking with Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, Ezenagu apologized for his actions, saying he was ignorant of the law, and pleaded with the state Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s government and the people of Anambra State to pardon him, promising not to engage in such acts anymore.

He stated that after dredging the river, he felt that he had rights over it, but however promised never to do anything to pollute the river again.

The native doctor was taken to his mansion in Nnewi for a thorough search and to give explanations regarding his operations.

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