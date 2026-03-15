33 Young Engineers begin specialised Pipeline Integrity training as NCDMB reinforces local content mandate

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Thirty three young graduates of engineering, geology and related disciplines on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, commenced a 12-month specialised training programme in pipeline engineering, pigging, corrosion control and monitoring.

The programme, organised under the Nigerian content human capital development (NC-HCD) initiative by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited in collaboration with MJD oilfield services limited and in partnership with the Nigerian content development and monitoring board (NCDMB), is aimed at strengthening local expertise for the protection and sustainability of Nigeria’s critical energy infrastructure.

Participants will undergo intensive classroom technical sessions simulation-based learning, field demonstrations, on-the-job training, mentorship and coaching,the curriculum also includes case study reviews, as well as continuous assessment and evaluation throughout the duration of the programme.

At the end of the training, the initiative is expected to produce project ready professionals, expand Nigeria’s pipeline integrity talent pool, deliver measurable local content impact, and enhance the long-term reliability of the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the manager, human capital development at NCDMB, Mrs. Tarilate Bribena Teide, who represented the executive secretary, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, explained the strategic importance of pipeline pigging and corrosion control in safeguarding national energy assets.

She described pipeline pigging as the process of inserting devices known as “pigs” into pipelines for cleaning, inspection and gauging to maintain system integrity.

According to her effective corrosion control and maintenance help prevent costly failures, protect the environment and sustain economic activities dependent on the oil and gas sector.

Teide noted that the knowledge and expertise gained from the programme would equip the trainees to contribute meaningfully to major national projects such as the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, a 614-kilometre strategic gas pipeline project designed to boost gas supply and industrial development across Nigeria.

She emphasised that the training aligns with the board’s mandate to build local capacity, deepen Nigerian participation in the oil and gas industry, and create opportunities that drive national economic growth.

The HCD Manager also commended Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited for its partnership and commitment to developing Nigerian talent, urging the trainees to approach the programme with discipline, dedication and a strong desire to acquire industry-relevant skills.

In his remarks, a representative of Renaissance Africa Energy, Engr. Funso Alabi expressed deep appreciation to the NCDMB for its sustained support to the company and its pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He highlighted the significant progress recorded in human capital development since the establishment of the Board, noting that Nigerians now occupy key positions within the industry and are also making remarkable contributions internationally.

“NCDMB has done so much to transform the sector. The Board is indeed helping to turn Nigeria into a great nation,” he said, while also acknowledging MJD Oilfield Services Limited for assembling a highly competent team of trainers to deliver the programme.

Also speaking, the managing director of MJD Oilfield Services Limited, Mr. Olayemi Familusi, expressed gratitude to both NCDMB and Renaissance for their confidence in the company.

He noted that the impact of NCDMB’s initiatives is evident across the industry, particularly in the growth of indigenous companies and the development of local human capacity.

In his closing remarks, the project manager of MJD, Chief Austin Ugbunaia, thanked the partners for the opportunity to contribute to capacity development in the sector and assured them that the trainees would receive quality training and practical exposure throughout the programme.

For a better society

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