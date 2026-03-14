Wike orders demolition of illegal structures built on lands reserved for foreign embassies

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has directed the demolition of structures built illegally on land reserved for foreign embassies in Katampe Extension’s diplomatic zone, Abuja.

Wike made the announcement while inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja, stating that the land was initially allocated to various diplomatic missions for residential use on March 18, 2008.

However, it was later taken over by an unauthorized developer who began construction without FCDA approval.

“This land was allocated to various embassies in 2008,” the minister said. “Somebody just came here, took the land and started developing it on his own without approval from the FCDA.

We cannot allow this kind of land invasion to continue.”

He listed the affected diplomatic missions to include Thailand, Bulgaria, Syria, Somalia, Serbia and Montenegro, Japan, Austria, Switzerland, Senegal and the Palestine Liberation Organization, while a section of the land was also reserved for the Power Holding Company of Nigeria for a 132/133KV power station.

Wike stated that the FCT Administration has instructed the Department of Development Control to demolish the structures on the land and revert it to its original use.

“I’ve ordered them to tear down all buildings on this land,” he said, noting that the affected embassies will be formally notified to take over their plots.

The minister also revealed that the alleged developer is in custody and will face prosecution soon.

“The individual has been arrested and will be taken to court. The police are investigating, and charges will be filed shortly,” he added.

Earlier, Wike inspected several road and infrastructure projects across Abuja, including road works linking Wuse to the Central Area, a route near the Body of Benchers complex, and the Tungan-Madaki road off the airport corridor.

He said many of the projects would be completed in time for the inauguration during the third anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in office.

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