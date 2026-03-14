We’re reinventing to rescue Nigerians from APC’s undertakers- Lagos PDP

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence on the ability of the party to bounce back, saying the party is not expiring but reinventing itself to rescue Nigerians from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s undertakers.

Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, made the remark in a release made available to newsmen.

Dr Odianarewo wrote, “The attention of the Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to the delusional and unsolicited commentary by the APC’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo. It is quite ironic that a party presiding over the most harrowing economic era in Nigerian history has the temerity to discuss “expiration” when it is their own relevance in the hearts of suffering Nigerians that has long since rotted.

“The APC in Lagos and at the center should be more concerned with covering their faces in collective shame rather than acting as busy bodies in the internal affairs of the PDP.”

Dr Odianarewo explained that under the APC’s watch “They have successfully turned a burgeoning economy into a laboratory of poverty, where the common man can no longer afford basic nutrition.

“Our state’s resources have been treated as a private estate, siphoned into the pockets of a few godfathers while public infrastructure remains a pay-to-use burden on the poor.”

PDP spokesman further stated, “From the chaos on Lagos roads to the skyrocketing cost of living, the APC has proven that its only “coherent vision” is the systematic enrichment of its inner circle at the expense of the masses.

“It is therefore laughable for the APC to mention “ideological clarity.” The only ideology the APC possesses is the ideology of propaganda and pain. They speak of “internal divisions” in other parties to distract from the fact that their own government has divided Nigeria along ethnic and economic lines more than any administration in history.

“If the APC had spent half the energy they use in monitoring the PDP on actually governing Lagos State, our roads wouldn’t be death traps and our youth wouldn’t be fleeing the country in droves.”

“The APC calls the PDP a “shadow of its former self,” yet they are so terrified of the PDP’s grassroots resonance that they resort to intimidation and the deployment of state resources to suppress the opposition. If we are “irrelevant,” why does the APC spokesperson wake up and sleep with the PDP’s name on his lips?

“The PDP is not expiring; it is reinventing and refining itself to rescue Nigerians from the stranglehold of the APC undertakers who are currently burying the dreams of our citizens.”

For a better society

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