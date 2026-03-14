28.5 C
Lagos
March 14, 2026
Trending now

We’re reinventing to rescue Nigerians from APC’s undertakers- Lagos PDP

Big Bull is the gold standard of rice – Bhattacharya

Curiosity Rise on What OPay Is Preparing to Launch

Members House Rep Ad-hoc Committee briefs Journalist at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 14, 2026

Gender inequality, violence against women, accelerate global antibiotic resistance crisis – health…

ADC slams FG, says Tinubu’s scorecard is 63% poverty

APC convention: Musa tasks security c’ttee to prioritise safety of delegates

FG working to restore enduring peace in Benue – Official

FG approves N4bn take-off grants for Tinubu Poly, Epe varsity

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Members House Rep Ad-hoc Committee briefs Journalist at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0142

 

From left… Hon. Mahammad Audu, Deputy Ad-hoc Chairman, Hon.Mohammed Lateef, Ad-hoc Chairman Hon  Kolawale Davidson, and Hon. Martins Oke, Members of the House Representative Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate and Appraise the Performance and Benefits accruing to the Federal Government from all concessionaire-operated ports, [Air and Sea Terminals], briefing the journalists at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

 

Related posts

Beneficiaries share life-changing testimonies at Chief Rasaq Okoya’s free Medical Outreach

Peter Anayo

MTI receives Best Customer Service Market Research Agency awards

Peter Anayo

Aso Rock hosts NSE Investiture as Ali Rabiu becomes President

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetjojobetcasibomjojobet girişjojobetcasibom girişmarsbahis giriş