Members House Rep Ad-hoc Committee briefs Journalist at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

From left… Hon. Mahammad Audu, Deputy Ad-hoc Chairman, Hon.Mohammed Lateef, Ad-hoc Chairman Hon Kolawale Davidson, and Hon. Martins Oke, Members of the House Representative Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate and Appraise the Performance and Benefits accruing to the Federal Government from all concessionaire-operated ports, [Air and Sea Terminals], briefing the journalists at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara .

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