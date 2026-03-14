FG working to restore enduring peace in Benue – Official

The Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is working assiduously to restore permanent peace in troubled communities in Benue, Dr Abiodun Essiet has said.

Essiet, who is Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Community Engagement, North Central, stated this on Friday when she visited some communities that were recently attacked in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue.

The SSA reassured the people of Kwande and, indeed, Benue that Mr President was fully aware of what was happening and would ensure that their concerns were addressed.

“I met with the director of the Department of State Services and the commander of Operation Whirl Stroke before coming here because I had received some concerns about delays in response and issues of trust.

“They reassured me and explained the situation. We understand how deeply this affects you. I am here to see things for myself and report exactly what you have shared.

“As you know, Mr President, as Commander-in-Chief, has supreme authority over all security operations.

“I want to assure you that the Nigerian Army remains neutral, committed to protecting lives and property, and will never take sides or arm anyone. I ask for your patience as these measures continue to be implemented.

“We are here to document your concerns and report them back to Mr President. You will soon see improvements in the activities of all security agencies,” she said.

On the issue of natural resources, Essiet promised to communicate the people’s concerns to the minister responsible so that the federal and state governments can work in partnership to ensure that resources are used to benefit communities.

She said that legal mining and corporate social responsibility initiatives should empower people, support education, build infrastructure, and provide social amenities.

According to her, they will work with people to ensure that the benefits reach communities.

“This is part of a broader strategy, which is why the President established the Community Engagement Office.

“This office manages engagement across the North Central region and prioritises the voices of communities like yours.

“I urge everyone to continue communicating openly. When you speak, we understand your concerns. If you do not communicate, we cannot act effectively,” she urged.

Mr Abaa Bichi, President, Turan Development Association (TUDA), said that the attacks on the communities were not random but organised and systemic.

Bichi said that the attackers used the Benue border with Taraba to unleash the terror.

The TUDA said that activities of illegal miners were exacerbating insecurity in the area and called for the suspension of mining until the restoration of peace.

He called for the reconstruction of federal roads cutting across communities to enhance movement and boost security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers, women, and youths as well as some displaced persons, were on the ground to receive the presidential team. (NAN)

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2