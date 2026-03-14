FG approves N4bn take-off grants for Tinubu Poly, Epe varsity

As part of efforts to support their early operations, the Federal Government has approved N2bn each as take-off grants for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic in Abuja and the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe in Epe, Lagos State.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration of key officials appointed to lead the two institutions, according to Arise News.

Among those inaugurated were Prof. Nosiru Onibon, who will serve as the pioneer Rector of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic, Abuja; Prof. Adeola Oshikoya, appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe; and Dr Angela Ajala, who assumed office as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education.

Presenting the letters of appointment in Abuja, Alausa said the newly created institutions were part of the Federal Government’s efforts to expand access to higher education and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity in science, technology and innovation.

“Every child in this country deserves access to the highest quality education comparable to global standards. The appointees were carefully selected based on their record of service and achievements across Nigeria’s educational institutions.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You have been chosen from millions of Nigerians to serve your country, and this recognition extends to your families as well,” the minister said.

He noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was focused on building a stronger education system capable of producing skilled manpower needed for national development.

According to the minister, the N2bn take-off grants approved for each institution are meant to help the schools establish basic administrative and academic structures as they commence operations.

Alausa urged the newly appointed officials to provide strong leadership that would shape the identity and long-term development of the institutions.

He said the Federal University of Science and Technology in Epe and the polytechnic in Abuja were strategically located to harness the economic potential and human resources available in the two regions.

The minister added that the institutions are expected to focus on areas such as technological innovation, renewable energy, climate change response, disaster risk management and other research fields relevant to national development.

He also congratulated Ajala on her appointment as NCCE Executive Secretary, stressing the importance of teacher education to the development of the country’s education system.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2