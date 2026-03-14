Curiosity Rise on What OPay Is Preparing to Launch

Over the past few days, Lagos residents have noticed something unusual happening at some of the city’s busiest locations. The first sightings were reported at Obalende Motor Park. Shortly after, a similar experience appeared at Computer Village. The latest appearance was at Ikeja City Mall (ICM), drawing even more public attention.

Each activation has been linked to OPay, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech platforms. The repeated appearances across different parts of Lagos have left many people wondering what exactly the company is preparing to announce.

At each location, crowds gathered around the installations while brand representatives engaged with curious members of the public. Some visitors took photos, others recorded videos, and many immediately shared their experiences online. Within hours, conversations about the campaign began appearing across social media platforms, as users tried to decode its message.

For a company that already serves millions of Nigerians through its digital financial services, any hint of a new product quickly attracts attention. Many observers believe the campaign may be tied to a new product called XtraCova. The name itself has sparked speculation, with some suggesting it could relate to added protection or security for users.

If that assumption proves correct, the product could address one of the biggest concerns many digital finance users have today, the safety of their money in an increasingly digital world.

As conversations continue to grow, one date keeps coming up: March 16. Many believe that this could be the day the company finally reveals what the campaign has been building toward.

Until then, Lagos residents and many Nigerians online will continue watching closely.