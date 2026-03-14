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Politics

APC convention: Musa tasks security c’ttee to prioritise safety of delegates

by Peter Anayo086

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

 

The Chairman of the 2026 APC National Convention Security Committee, General Christopher Musa, who is also the Minister of Defence, has opened the inaugural meeting of the committee, emphasizing the importance of robust security framework for the party’s upcoming National Convention.

Musa expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the confidence reposed in the committee, acknowledging the significant and strategic responsibility ahead, and he charged members to prioritise the safety of participants and the convention venue.

He reminded the committee members that the National Convention is a critical event that attracts thousands of delegates, leaders, and observers, requiring careful security planning and management.

The committee was tasked with developing a comprehensive security framework ensuring the safety of participants and maintaining order throughout the convention.

Musa stressed the need for proactive, coordinated, and professional planning that will also involve engaging closely with security agencies and stakeholders.

The success of the convention, he stated, depended on the committee’s ability to work together and deliver a secure environment.

The committee comprises experienced individuals, and Musa is confident in their ability to deliver a successful convention.

The security committee’s inaugural meeting marks the beginning of preparations for the National Convention, with the committee playing a crucial role.

Musa urged members to approach their assignment with seriousness and dedication, emphasising the importance of timely decisions and stating that the committee’s work will ensure the integrity of the convention and reflect the party’s commitment to responsible governance.

With the inaugural meeting open, the committee will now focus on assessing risks and designing integrated security plan for the convention.

For a better society

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