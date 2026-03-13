UNDP, partners organize a 3 day workshop for Borno journalists on peace building, reintegration, conflict reporting

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in partnership with European Union (EU, and other Development partners have trained Borno journalists to enhance their capacity on peace building , reintegration and conflict-sensitive reporting.

The 3 day workshop with a theme” Enhancing Media capacity for peace building and Reintegration reporting. in Nigeria”, attracted over 70 journalists from both print and broadcast.where topics on gender and conflict sensitive reporting, solution journalism and ethics were discussed.

Speaking during the 3 days sensitization workshop held at the Borno state Hotels, Maiduguri yesterday, the representative of the UNDP, Yakaka Mandara said the UNDP is operating in 11 local government areas of Borno state, 6 LGAs in Yobe and 3 LGAs in Adamawa

” We do a lot of activities in close collaboration with the government and other Development partners in then areas of rebuilding markets, shelters, water facilities, education among others, ” Mandara said.

Also speaking the representative of Borno state government and Special Adviser to Governor Babagana Zulum on Media, Mallam Dauda Iliya said “the workshop with the theme ‘Enhance the capacity of the Media for Peace building and integration’ is timely, as it is inline with the state government’s model mechanism that promotes peace and post conflict recovery in the state.

He urged journalists in the state to partner with the state government, UNDP and other partners in post conflict recovery and rebuilding in line with 25 year Development plan and and 10 years strategic plan.

In his presentation on the role of Media in community base peace building and social corhesion, Mr Fidelix Mbah dwelled on conflict sensitive reporting code and ethics of journalism, accuracy, facts base reporting and solution base reporting.

Also the Borno state chairman of the NUJ, Comrade AbdulKareem Haruns urged journalists to embrace solution base journalism rather than criticizing and identifying the problems without proferring solutions.

