Senate 2027: Why Sen.Ekong Sampson deserves a  second term- Group

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

There was a song we used to sing in the church when we were growing up which is still being sung till now in Ibibio parlance or vernacular that goes like this. “Nkpe bi buk mfon obong eyo ayakim eyo ayasiere.” Translated in English Language means, “if we are to count the blessings of God the night will come and break into dawn we will not finish.”

Relating the lyrics of this song to the subject matter of this write up, it will go like this, “If we are to count what Distinguished Senator Ekong Sampson has done so far as a first timer in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, we can’t and will never exhaust them in a jiffy or even in a whole day.”

Ekong Sampson, the incumbent senator representing Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District, has made a strong case for re-election. Stakeholders from the district have unanimously endorsed him for a second term, citing his effective, competent, and impactful representation.

One of such stakeholders is the “Believers of Sen. Ekong Sampson” who rose from a crucial meeting with the Distinguished Senator at his lush Watbridge Hotel and Suites, Uyo a few days ago.

According to the chairman of the socio political group, Hon. Idorenyin Ukpong, the aim and objectives of the group could be summarized thus: “to propagate the good works of the Distinguished Senator Ekong Sampson and ensure that he is returned for a second term and beyond.”

As believers, the good works their principal has done so far are eloquent testimonies that if given the second term he will do more. “Given Sen. Ekong Sampson a second term Eket senatorial district will witness a truck load of goodies,” he said.

Eket senatorial district is the mother and biggest senatorial district not only in Akwa Ibom State but the entire country that deserves a ranking representation in the upper chamber. “If you send a child to the primary school without sending him to the secondary and by extension to the University, you have not equipped him adequately for the challenges ahead.”

So the only way we of Eket senatorial district can maximize dividend of democracy is to send Ekong Sampson to the senate for the second term and beyond to enable him unleash these goodies to us. One good turn, they say, deserves another.

“Helen Esuene, Mma Ekaette, Akon Eyakenyi and others didn’t perform optimally because of limited time. This is the reason we believers of Ekong Sampson have risen to say that Ekong Sampson must be given a second term. He will perform excellently well. Enough is enough for this one term representation thing for Eket senatorial district,” he concluded.

Ekong Sampson’s second phase empowerment programs, included distribution of good cars to constituents cutting across the three federal constituencies of Eket, Oron and Ikot Abasi.

Apart from cars award, tricycles, motorcycles, outboard engines, and business grants were also among the take home by the deserving constituents who had toiled day and night for the Distinguished Senator.

Given his track record, Ekong Sampson seems to have a strong case for re-election. However, it’s essential to consider multiple perspectives and evaluate his performance based on the needs and priorities of his constituents.

At this juncture, he should know that the sum of all fears is fear itself. He should not loose sleep over the dissenting voices but should be strong and go about doing his good works, knowing that the man’s enemy is always a member of his household.

As stated above, Ekong Sampson has been making waves in the Senate, and stakeholders from Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District and even outside the state think he’s doing a fantastic job. In fact, they’ve unanimously endorsed him for a second term, citing his effective, competent, and impactful representation. I want to cite some examples to buttress this fact, aside from the believer’s.

Coming with me in spotlighting his achievements: sponsoring and co-sponsoring bills like the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, and the Federal Medical Centres Amendment Bill.

Disbursing of ₦100 million in education grants to 500 students of Eket senatorial district last December, establishment of Excellent College in Ikot Nya, Mkpat Enin, empowerment programs, and facilitating employment opportunities for young graduates of the senatorial district, to mention but a few.

In his usual character of not blowing his trumpet in anything he wants to do or stamping his autograph on it, information making the rounds indicate that he is pushing hard for the resuscitation of ALSCON, ie Aluminum smelters company of Nigeria, Ikot Abasi.

Erosion control projects, electrification schemes, and solar-powered boreholes, including construction of feeders roads to help his constituents to evacuate farm produce from hinterland to the township markets to enhance profitability, are some of the areas he has made bold testament.

His ability to articulate complex issues and offer deep perspectives has earned him respect from colleagues and stakeholders alike. Given his impressive track records, it is clear why the Distinguished Senator Sampson deserves a second term and even beyond.