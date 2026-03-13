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Police in Enugu arrest man for alleged rape of his two daughters

by Peter Anayo0369

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Nigeria Police Force in Enugu State has arrested a 45-year-old man, Eugene Obinna Ikeche, for allegedly sexually abusing his two daughters.

The suspect was arrested on February 20, 2026, by operatives of the Iwollo Police Division in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, following a disturbing report involving one of his daughters.

Briefing journalists at the State Command Headquarters in GRA Enugu, the Commissioner of Police, Mamnan Bitrus Giwa, said the case came to light after the suspect reported his 17-year-old daughter missing.

According to the police commissioner, when the girl was eventually found, she disclosed that she had run away from home because her father had been repeatedly having sexual relations with her.

She further revealed that after she fled the house, the suspect began sexually abusing her 12-year-old younger sister.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the suspect, who reportedly confessed to committing the crime and blamed his actions on the devil.

The police commissioner said the case is being thoroughly investigated and assured that the suspect will be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

The incident is one of several cases of rape and defilement recorded by the command in the past year. According to the police, thirty-nine suspects were arrested for rape or defilement during the period under review.

The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are brought to justice.

He also urged members of the public to promptly report cases of abuse to the law enforcement agencies.

 

For a better society

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