Police Conference Funds Not Diverted, Says Organizer Shina Philips

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

Lenders Consult International Limited has denied allegations that funds intended for the organisation of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers were diverted, stating that neither the company nor its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Shina Philips, misappropriated any funds.

The company responded to a report published by an online news platform on March 3, 2026, alleging that funds intended for the Nigeria Police Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers had been diverted. Lenders Consult described the claim as false and misleading, noting that the publication failed to present its side of the story.

In a statement, the firm explained that it initiated and has been organising the annual conference as part of efforts to support capacity building within the Nigeria Police Force. It said the retreat provides a platform for senior officers, from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above, to review policing strategies and exchange ideas on security challenges facing the country.

According to the company, the initiative began after it proposed the idea of an annual conference and retreat to police authorities, with the responsibility of sourcing sponsorship for the event. The arrangement, it said, was approved and has been in operation since 2019.

The company noted that the maiden edition of the conference was held in 2019 with the Lagos State Government serving as host sponsor. The event was declared open by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by then Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Subsequent editions of the conference were held in Uyo in February 2022 and later in Owerri between 2022 and 2024, before the 2025 edition took place in Abeokuta.

Lenders Consult stressed that the conference is a private initiative and not funded by the Nigeria Police Force. It maintained that at no time had the police provided funds for the event.

The company also dismissed claims that its Managing Director or staff members shared any funds with current or former senior police officials, including past Inspectors-General of Police.

It further highlighted the impact of the conference, noting that the forum has contributed to reforms and institutional development within the police, including the establishment of the Police Institute in Abuja.

Beyond the conference, the firm said it proposed the creation of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations to recognise outstanding officers and boost morale within the force. Two editions of the awards, held in 2024 and 2025 in Abuja, were fully sponsored by Lenders Consult International and its partners.

The company also clarified that Dr. Philips, described as a FIFA-licensed football agent, has maintained a professional relationship with the Nigeria Police through various initiatives. In 2020, he was appointed a consultant to coordinate activities for Police Week, although the event was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, Philips has continued to support police-related initiatives without receiving payment. It added that some official trips he undertook alongside the immediate past Inspector-General of Police were personally funded.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, Lenders Consult described itself as a responsible corporate organisation that has consistently supported initiatives aimed at strengthening the Nigeria Police Force. The company also noted that it has maintained a cordial relationship with the media since launching the Nigeria Pitch Awards at a world press conference in 2011.