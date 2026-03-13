Oyo APC 2027: Fresh Intrigues Emerge as Alleged Plot to Sideline Adelabu Sparks Tension

By Ayomide Adeniji

Fresh political intrigues appear to be brewing within the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as early permutations for the 2027 governorship election begin to gather momentum.

What had seemed like a fragile peace within the party following months of factional disputes is now threatened by allegations of backroom deals, political connivance, and a calculated campaign to demarket the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

At the centre of the unfolding drama is the current boss of the National Revenue Service (NRS), Zach Adedeji, who is alleged by party insiders to be quietly mobilising political forces to influence the choice of the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 elections.

According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, the alleged plan is to install Senator Sharafa Alli as the APC governorship flag bearer while positioning Adedeji’s younger brother as the deputy governorship candidate.

A Party Just Recovering From Internal Crisis

For several months, the Oyo APC had appeared to be making steady progress toward reconciliation after years of internal divisions that weakened the party’s electoral strength.

That relative calm was largely credited to the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside deliberate reconciliation efforts by prominent stakeholders determined to rebuild unity within the party.

But fresh allegations of political maneuvering now threaten to reopen old wounds.

The Three Power Blocs

Oyo APC politics has long been defined by factional alignments. Currently, the party structure revolves around three dominant blocs:

•The Adelabu political structure

•The Tessy faction

•The Mrs Ajimobi/Senaco political bloc

Each faction commands its own loyalists and influence within the party hierarchy.

Although the origins of these factions are well known in Oyo’s political circles, their rivalry has often complicated attempts at party cohesion and electoral strategy.

Allegations of a Demarketing Campaign

The latest controversy revolves around claims that a deliberate political strategy is being deployed to weaken the influence of Chief Adebayo Adelabu ahead of the 2027 governorship race.

Sources within the presidency have reportedly expressed concern over what they describe as consistent negative portrayals of the minister during conversations about Oyo politics.

According to insiders, Zach Adedeji has allegedly used several opportunities to question Adelabu’s suitability for the governorship position whenever the issue of Oyo’s political future arises within presidential circles.

Political analysts say such a strategy fits a classic pattern of political demarketing—a method used to reduce the perceived credibility and appeal of a rival candidate by subtly shaping elite opinion against them.

If sustained, the effort could weaken Adelabu’s chances of emerging as the APC’s preferred candidate.

Why the Presidency Matters

The presidency is widely expected to play a decisive role in determining the APC’s governorship candidate in Oyo State.

Unlike other APC-controlled states where a sitting governor typically influences succession politics, Oyo lacks a dominant party leader capable of enforcing internal consensus.

As a result, many political observers believe that President Tinubu may ultimately have to guide the selection of the party’s governorship flag bearer—much like the role he reportedly played in resolving political disputes in neighboring Osun State.

This explains the intense lobbying currently taking place within political circles close to the presidency.

Lobbying the Villa

Sources familiar with developments inside the Presidential Villa claim that efforts are being made to influence key individuals within the president’s inner political circle.

According to insiders, significant political and financial resources are allegedly being deployed to build alliances capable of shaping the eventual decision on Oyo’s governorship candidate.

Senator Sharafa Alli is believed to be the major beneficiary of this lobbying effort.

The Ladoja Factor

Part of the political maneuvering reportedly included the recent visit of Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, to the presidency.

Political insiders claim the visit was facilitated to create an opportunity for the monarch to advocate for Senator Sharafa Alli as the APC governorship candidate in 2027.

Observers who question the monarch’s reported support for Alli point to the long-standing political relationship between both men.

Sharafa Alli served as Secretary to the State Government during Ladoja’s tenure as governor in 2003 and later emerged as the governorship candidate of Ladoja’s Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the 2019 elections.

In addition, Ladoja was instrumental in the political arrangement that eventually secured Alli the Oyo South senatorial ticket in 2023, after the senator initially lost the APC primary election to Kolapo Kola-Daisi.

Unresolved Political History

Some analysts believe lingering political tensions from the 2023 elections may also be influencing current alignments.

During that election cycle, Oba Ladoja reportedly attempted to broker a coalition deal that would have required Adelabu to abandon his governorship ambition under the Accord Party and support APC candidate Senator Teslim Folarin.

Adelabu declined the proposal and proceeded with his campaign, a decision that may have created political resentment in certain quarters.

The Adedeji Calculation

Beyond broader political calculations, insiders also point to possible personal interests behind the alleged political strategy.

Sources claim that Zach Adedeji is seeking to position his younger brother as the deputy governorship candidate should Senator Sharafa Alli secure the APC ticket.

Critics argue that such an arrangement could potentially give Adedeji considerable influence over the political direction of the state, particularly if he becomes a major financier of the campaign.

The Adelabu Question

At the heart of the emerging political struggle is a simple question: Who is afraid of Adelabu?

Within political circles, Adelabu is widely perceived as an independent-minded figure whose political loyalty may lie primarily with the presidency rather than with local political power brokers.

For stakeholders accustomed to exerting strong influence over state leadership, such independence may represent a significant political risk.

Capacity Versus Political Convenience

Beyond the political maneuvering, however, some party stakeholders argue that the conversation about the APC’s governorship ticket should ultimately be driven by capacity, competence, and electoral viability.

For many APC members, the choice facing the party may therefore come down to a fundamental question: whether the ticket should be determined by political alliances—or by demonstrable leadership capacity.

A Party at Risk of Another Fracture

If the current allegations of demarketing and political maneuvering deepen existing divisions, the APC in Oyo State could once again face internal fragmentation.

That possibility comes at a delicate moment for the party.

With Governor Seyi Makinde expected to play a strategic role in determining his successor in 2027, a divided APC could once again struggle to mount a competitive challenge for control of the Agodi Government House.

The Stakes for Oyo

Ultimately, the unfolding political intrigue may have consequences that extend far beyond internal party politics.

For the people of Oyo State, the danger lies in the possibility that leadership decisions could be shaped more by political calculations and elite rivalries than by considerations of competence and governance capacity.

For APC members across the state, the stakes are equally high.

Another round of internal divisions could once again cost the party its chance to reclaim power in Oyo State when voters go to the polls in 2027.

For now, the question remains whether the party leadership will move swiftly to manage the emerging tensions—or allow them to spiral into yet another damaging political crisis.

In the end, the real question confronting the APC in Oyo State is not about political permutations or elite bargaining, but about who truly has the capacity to win the confidence of the electorate and govern effectively. At a time when Oyo voters are increasingly demanding competence, economic direction and credible leadership, many within the party believe the APC cannot afford another experiment built on convenience or factional compromise.

If the party is serious about reclaiming the Agodi Government House in 2027, its eventual choice must reflect not only political calculations but also experience, administrative depth, and statewide appeal.

Ayomide Adeniji, an analyst and political communicator writes from Ibadan, Oyo state