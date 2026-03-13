Over 500 PDP members defect to APC in Bayelsa

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Over 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ofoni, the hometown of the former Bayelsa state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Thursday, dumped their party for the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of the defectors in Yenagoa, Dr. Christopher Ewhrudjakpo, said as a community, they have supported the prosperity administration from inception and cannot afford to oppose a government they consider their own.

He said the decision was a collective one taken by the people of the community out of their own volition, assuring that those yet to decamp will join them in the APC in no distant time.

Dr. Ewhrudjakpo assured Governor Diri and his Deputy of the total support of the people of Ofoni community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, stressing that the bond between the community and the prosperity government will not be broken.

In a welcome address, the vice chairman of APC in Bayelsa west senatorial district, Mr Akwakwa B. Akwakwa, said the event was significant as they were all coming under one umbrella to align with the vision of Senator Douye Diri, who is the leader of the party in the state.

Also speaking, former youths and sports commissioner, Chief Kemi Prefa, said the APC was large enough to accommodate as many people that are willing to join the party and assured the new entrants of equal treatment.

Stakeholders of Sagbama wards 3 and 4, including Dr Isikuru Joseph, Mr Friday Nigeria, Mr Morris Dovieme, President General of Ofoni federated communities, Mr Godspower Ikerewu and the leader of Ofoni women in politics, Mrs Ann Siakpere, all lauded the leadership qualities of Governor Douye Diri and his new deputy, Dr Peter Akpe, stressing that the community has decided to join the APC winning train in their own collective interest

Expressing gratitude to the state government for development projects in their community, they assured the Governor and his deputy of their continued support, and resolve to work for the re election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Responding, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa state, Dr. Peter Akpe, expressed delight over the defectors’ voluntary decision to join the APC, saying it is not the style of Governor Diri to coerce people into decision making.

He acknowledged the organic support the prosperity administration has always received from the people of Ofoni Community and urged the new entrants to feel free in their new party.

Dr Akpe noted that their formal defection would strengthen the already existing relationship between the state government and the community, adding that the development would encourage those who are still sitting on the fence to join the APC in no distant time.

His words: “It is a day of joy because we are bringing our hearts out organically without any kind of pressure, nobody was cajoled or pressured to be here everyone made their judgement, took their decision and we are here that is the methodology and pattern of Governor Diri; he never pressures anybody.

“With utmost joy i want to join our party leaders to welcome you,the boat of APC in Sagbama was incomplete without this cream of leaders from Ofoni. , We have been a team working together; nothing should separate us.

“Thank you so much, I appreciate you all on behalf of the governor this togetherness will take us to greater heights, feel extremely free and confident that you are in this party for good to all those still far or still sitting on the fence over joining the winning team.”

Highpoint of the event was the reception of the PDP defectors by the chairman of APC in Sagbama local government area, Mr Arioke Ohwona.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2