NIMENA establishes two Peer-Reviewed Academic Journals to advance Marine Engineering Research

The Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) has announced the establishment of two peer-reviewed academic journals aimed at strengthening research, innovation and policy development within Africa’s maritime sector.

The journals, African Journal of Offshore, Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture (AJOMENA) and the Journal of the Blue Economy & Sustainable Energy Development are designed to serve as scholarly platforms for advancing indigenous research and promoting collaboration between academia, industry practitioners and policymakers in the marine and maritime sectors.

According to NIMENA, the initiative represents a major milestone in its efforts to build Africa’s maritime knowledge base and position the continent more prominently in global marine engineering research.

The African Journal of Offshore, Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture (AJOMENA) will focus on critical areas such as offshore engineering, marine engineering, naval architecture and maritime technology.

The second publication, Journal of the Blue Economy & Sustainable Energy Development, will explore emerging themes in the maritime domain, including blue economy policy, maritime innovation, sustainable energy systems and ocean economy development.

NIMENA noted that the journals are intended to strengthen indigenous research capacity while fostering knowledge exchange between researchers, engineers, policymakers and industry stakeholders across Africa and beyond.

The official launch of the journals is scheduled to take place on May 11, 2026, at the headquarters of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Abuja.

Speaking ahead of the event, the National Chairman of NIMENA, Eferebo I. Sylvanus, described the development as part of the institution’s vision to support policy development, encourage innovation and contribute to Nigeria’s growing blue economy.

He noted that the journals will provide credible academic outlets for researchers and professionals working in marine engineering and maritime-related fields, while also helping to shape sustainable development strategies within Africa’s maritime space.

Industry stakeholders, researchers and members of the engineering community are expected to participate in the launch event, which will further highlight the importance of research-driven solutions in advancing Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy agenda.

