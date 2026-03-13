NDDC launches capacity building for communities in Niger Delta region   

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Friday launched a capacity building program for stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

This program, according to the Commission authority, focuses on community ownership and protection of NDDC projects.

Addressing the stakeholders in the region, the Executive Director, Corporate Services (EDCS) Mr Ifedayo Abegunde at the opening ceremony held in Owerri, Imo State, emphasized that the engagement is a deliberate step towards empowering communities to take ownership of NDDC projects.

He highlighted the commission’s commitment to facilitating sustainable development in the region through infrastructure provision and youth development initiatives.

Abegunde noted that project sustainability is crucial, citing instances where setbacks have delayed progress and diminished returns on investments.

He further noted that the commission is committed to strengthening engagement frameworks that empower communities to participate effectively in project ownership and protection.

Earlier , the State Director of NDDC, Engr. Patrick Obayelu urged communities to take responsibility for protecting NDDC projects, encouraging youths to report any acts of vandalism.

While the Project Director, Ovie Mathias emphasized the need for a culture of ownership, citing examples of vandalized solar lights and urging communities to protect projects for future generations.

He told the participants that a monitoring team would be engaged to monitor most of the projects to safeguard them for the future.

While advising the stakeholders to, he also regretted that youths from their area contribute to the abandonment of projects especially by demanding money from the contractors.

“I want to urge the youths from the communities to desist from demanding money from the contractors pointing out that the era of collecting money is gone

According to him, ” what the youths need is quality projects, their actions have led to abandonment of projects”. Ovie said.

However, the theme of the program : capacity building program for stakeholders across NDDC region on community ownership and protection of NDDC projects” aims to strengthen partnerships between the commission and communities, ensuring sustainable development and project impact.

For a better society

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