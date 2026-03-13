28.1 C
Lagos
March 13, 2026
Trending now

International Women Day: NSITF Boss Bags TUC Award of Excellence.

Centre protests irregular appointment of officers at FCE, describes act as sabotage…

NDDC launches capacity building for communities in Niger Delta region   

Reps to Heads of the MDAs: Appear with documents on concessioning of…

Shell resumes production at Bonga as it completes turnaround maintenance on FPSO

NLNG Advances Media Excellence Through Change Your Story Workshop

Police in Enugu arrest man for alleged rape of his two daughters

Defence minister urges APC security committee to prioritise safety of delegates

NAWOJ Bayelsa marks IWD with training, reflection

Over 500 PDP members defect to APC in Bayelsa

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

NDDC launches capacity building for communities in Niger Delta region   

by Peter Anayo0106

 

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU,  Owerri 

 

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  Friday launched a capacity building program for stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

This  program, according to the  Commission authority,  focuses on community ownership and protection of NDDC projects.

Addressing the stakeholders in the region,  the Executive Director, Corporate Services (EDCS)  Mr  Ifedayo Abegunde  at the opening ceremony held in Owerri, Imo State, emphasized that the engagement is a deliberate step towards empowering communities to take ownership of NDDC projects.

He highlighted the commission’s commitment to facilitating sustainable development in the region through infrastructure provision and youth development initiatives.

Abegunde noted that project sustainability is crucial, citing instances where setbacks have delayed progress and diminished returns on investments.

He further noted that the commission is committed to strengthening engagement frameworks that empower communities to participate effectively in project ownership and protection.

Earlier , the State Director of NDDC, Engr. Patrick Obayelu urged communities to take responsibility for protecting NDDC projects, encouraging youths to report any acts of vandalism.

While the Project Director, Ovie Mathias emphasized the need for a culture of ownership, citing examples of vandalized solar lights and urging communities to protect projects for future generations.

He told the participants that a monitoring team would be engaged to monitor most of the projects to safeguard them for the future.

While advising the stakeholders to, he also regretted that youths from their area contribute to the abandonment of projects especially by demanding money from the contractors.

“I want to urge the youths from the communities  to desist from demanding money from the contractors pointing out  that the era of  collecting money is gone

According  to  him,  ” what  the youths need  is quality projects, their actions have led to abandonment of projects”. Ovie said.

However,  the theme of the program : capacity building program for stakeholders across NDDC  region on community ownership and protection of NDDC projects”  aims to strengthen partnerships between the commission and communities, ensuring sustainable development and project impact.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Energia launches graduate trainee program for next generation of energy professionals

comfort

The Alternative Bank drives new era for trade at NITF 2025

comfort

Experts to discuss Nigeria’s $1trn economy at ISAN’s triennial conference

comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobetjojobetjojobet girişcasibomcasibomjojobet girişjojobetcasibom giriş